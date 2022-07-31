How to Watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
The next step on the F1 schedule takes the drivers to Hungary, for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. The 70-lap, 3.381-kilometer race will test the Formula 1 drivers with every twist, turn, and straightaway it offers and ESPN will broadcast it all. After a dream start to the season, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has had an up-and-down stretch over the past few races, with heartbreaking finishes and DNFs among the victories and podium finishes. Watch all of the drama on Sunday, July 31, starting at 9 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
- When: Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Despite Max Verstappen’s 2022 dominance, it’s Leclerc who enters as the odds-on favorite to win the entire race at +155 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Sainz (+230) and Russell (+290) also have higher odds than Verstappen (+900) to win. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris enter at +2200 to win, while Monaco winner Sergio Perez is set at +7000 to win.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:36:21.757
|Great Britain
|03 Jul 2022
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|52
|2:17:50.311
|Austria
|10 Jul 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|71
|1:24:24.312
|France
|24 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|1:30:02.112
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|233
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|170
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|163
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|144
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|143
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|127
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|70
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|56
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|37
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|22
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|16
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|15
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|4
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|0
2022 F1 Manufacturer’s Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|396
|2
|FERRARI
|314
|3
|MERCEDES
|270
|4
|ALPINE RENAULT
|93
|5
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|89
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|51
|7
|HAAS FERRARI
|34
|8
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|27
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|19
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
