The next step on the F1 schedule takes the drivers to Hungary, for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. The 70-lap, 3.381-kilometer race will test the Formula 1 drivers with every twist, turn, and straightaway it offers and ESPN will broadcast it all. After a dream start to the season, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has had an up-and-down stretch over the past few races, with heartbreaking finishes and DNFs among the victories and podium finishes. Watch all of the drama on Sunday, July 31, starting at 9 a.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

When: Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 31 at 9 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Despite Max Verstappen’s 2022 dominance, it’s Leclerc who enters as the odds-on favorite to win the entire race at +155 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Sainz (+230) and Russell (+290) also have higher odds than Verstappen (+900) to win. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris enter at +2200 to win, while Monaco winner Sergio Perez is set at +7000 to win.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584 Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293 Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548 Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986 Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258 Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475 Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265 Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941 Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757 Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 52 2:17:50.311 Austria 10 Jul 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 71 1:24:24.312 France 24 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:30:02.112

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 233 2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 170 3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 163 4 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 144 5 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 143 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 127 7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 70 8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 56 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46 10 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 37 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 13 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 16 14 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 15 15 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 5 18 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4 19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Manufacturer’s Standings

POS TEAM PTS 1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 396 2 FERRARI 314 3 MERCEDES 270 4 ALPINE RENAULT 93 5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 89 6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 51 7 HAAS FERRARI 34 8 ALPHATAURI RBPT 27 9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 19 10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.