How to Watch the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

The F1 circuit heads to Italy for the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN on Sunday, Sept. 11. Fifty-three laps and 306 kilometers are all that stand between the racers and an all-important late-season win. Will Max Verstappen continue his dominance? Will someone else finally unseat the Red Bull man?

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN

About the Italian Grand Prix

Built in 1922, Monza joined the Formula 1 calendar in 1950 and has become known as F1’s “fastest track,” as cars can go full throttle for about 80 percent of the lap, thanks to a high number of straightaways and minor movements. But beware — Monza features some banked curves that will spell disaster for unprepared drivers who are too anxious to put the pedal to the floor.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584 Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293 Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548 Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986 Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258 Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475 Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265 Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941 Canada 19 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:36:21.757 Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 52 2:17:50.311 Austria 10 Jul 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 71 1:24:24.312 France 24 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 1:30:02.112 Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 1:39:35.912 Belgium 28 Aug 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 44 1:25:52.894 Netherlands 04 Sep 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 72 1:36:42.773

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 310 2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 201 3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 201 4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 188 5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 175 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 158 7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 82 8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22 12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 20 13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 19 14 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 18 15 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 5 18 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 5 19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS 1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 511 2 FERRARI 376 3 MERCEDES 346 4 ALPINE RENAULT 125 5 MCLAREN MERCEDES 101 6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 51 7 HAAS FERRARI 34 8 ALPHATAURI RBPT 29 9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 25 10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

