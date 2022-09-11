How to Watch the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
The F1 circuit heads to Italy for the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN on Sunday, Sept. 11. Fifty-three laps and 306 kilometers are all that stand between the racers and an all-important late-season win. Will Max Verstappen continue his dominance? Will someone else finally unseat the Red Bull man? Find out this Sunday, Sept. 11 starting at 9 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix
- When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About the Italian Grand Prix
Built in 1922, Monza joined the Formula 1 calendar in 1950 and has become known as F1’s “fastest track,” as cars can go full throttle for about 80 percent of the lap, thanks to a high number of straightaways and minor movements. But beware — Monza features some banked curves that will spell disaster for unprepared drivers who are too anxious to put the pedal to the floor.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:36:21.757
|Great Britain
|03 Jul 2022
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|52
|2:17:50.311
|Austria
|10 Jul 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|71
|1:24:24.312
|France
|24 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|1:30:02.112
|Hungary
|31 Jul 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|1:39:35.912
|Belgium
|28 Aug 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|44
|1:25:52.894
|Netherlands
|04 Sep 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|72
|1:36:42.773
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|310
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|201
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|201
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|188
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|175
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|158
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|82
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|66
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|59
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|22
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|19
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|18
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|5
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|0
2022 F1 Constructor Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|511
|2
|FERRARI
|376
|3
|MERCEDES
|346
|4
|ALPINE RENAULT
|125
|5
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|101
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|51
|7
|HAAS FERRARI
|34
|8
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|29
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|25
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
