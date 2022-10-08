How to Watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Formula 1 continues its East Asian tour with the Japan Grand Prix on [ESPN’ this weekend. It was Sergio Perez, not Max Verstappen, who won in Singapore, and while Red Bull is thrilled with the results, Verstappen can’t be. With just a few races left, Verstappen is still within range of setting some all-time records, but he has to get back on top of the podium to get there. Watch all of the action on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

How Can Max Verstappen Clinch the World Championship?

Verstappen needs to have a 112-point lead in order to clinch his second world title. He currently leads Perez by 106 points and Charles Leclerc by 104 points. If Verstappen wins the race and claims the extra point for the fastest lap, he wins the title, no matter what the other drivers do.

If Verstappen wins but does not claim the fastest lap, Leclerc must finish second in order to keep his dreams alive. Any finish below second for Leclerc means Verstappen wins. A Verstappen win eliminates Perez no matter what.

If Verstappen does not win the race, he can still capture the title by outscoring Leclerc and Perez. If he finishes eight points ahead of Leclerc and six points ahead of Perez, he wins it. If Verstappen has another seventh-place finish, he’ll have to wait until F1 travels back to the U.S. to win the title.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Leclerc FERRARI 57 Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 Australia 10 Apr 2022 Leclerc FERRARI 58 Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 Miami 08 May 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 Spain 22 May 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 Monaco 29 May 2022 Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 Canada 19 Jun 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Sainz FERRARI 52 Austria 10 Jul 2022 Leclerc FERRARI 71 France 24 Jul 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70 Belgium 28 Aug 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 44 Netherlands 04 Sep 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 72 Italy 11 Sep 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53 Singapore 02 Oct 2022 Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 59

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 341 2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 237 3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 235 4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 203 5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 170 7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 100 8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 29 12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 24 13 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 23 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22 15 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 6 19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4 20 Nyck De Vries NED WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services