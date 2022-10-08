 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Formula 1 continues its East Asian tour with the Japan Grand Prix on [ESPN’ this weekend. It was Sergio Perez, not Max Verstappen, who won in Singapore, and while Red Bull is thrilled with the results, Verstappen can’t be. With just a few races left, Verstappen is still within range of setting some all-time records, but he has to get back on top of the podium to get there. Watch all of the action on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix

How Can Max Verstappen Clinch the World Championship?

Verstappen needs to have a 112-point lead in order to clinch his second world title. He currently leads Perez by 106 points and Charles Leclerc by 104 points. If Verstappen wins the race and claims the extra point for the fastest lap, he wins the title, no matter what the other drivers do.

If Verstappen wins but does not claim the fastest lap, Leclerc must finish second in order to keep his dreams alive. Any finish below second for Leclerc means Verstappen wins. A Verstappen win eliminates Perez no matter what.

If Verstappen does not win the race, he can still capture the title by outscoring Leclerc and Perez. If he finishes eight points ahead of Leclerc and six points ahead of Perez, he wins it. If Verstappen has another seventh-place finish, he’ll have to wait until F1 travels back to the U.S. to win the title.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS
Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Leclerc FERRARI 57
Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50
Australia 10 Apr 2022 Leclerc FERRARI 58
Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63
Miami 08 May 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57
Spain 22 May 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66
Monaco 29 May 2022 Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64
Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51
Canada 19 Jun 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70
Great Britain 03 Jul 2022 Sainz FERRARI 52
Austria 10 Jul 2022 Leclerc FERRARI 71
France 24 Jul 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53
Hungary 31 Jul 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 70
Belgium 28 Aug 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 44
Netherlands 04 Sep 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 72
Italy 11 Sep 2022 Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 53
Singapore 02 Oct 2022 Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 59

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 341
2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 237
3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 235
4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 203
5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 202
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 170
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 100
8 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 66
9 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 59
10 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 46
11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 29
12 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 24
13 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 23
14 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 22
15 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 13
16 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 12
17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 6
19 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 4
20 Nyck De Vries NED WILLIAMS MERCEDES 2
21 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
22 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

FP1 Highlights | 2022 Japanese Grand Prix

