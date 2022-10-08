How to Watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable
Formula 1 continues its East Asian tour with the Japan Grand Prix on [ESPN’ this weekend. It was Sergio Perez, not Max Verstappen, who won in Singapore, and while Red Bull is thrilled with the results, Verstappen can’t be. With just a few races left, Verstappen is still within range of setting some all-time records, but he has to get back on top of the podium to get there. Watch all of the action on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix
- When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How Can Max Verstappen Clinch the World Championship?
Verstappen needs to have a 112-point lead in order to clinch his second world title. He currently leads Perez by 106 points and Charles Leclerc by 104 points. If Verstappen wins the race and claims the extra point for the fastest lap, he wins the title, no matter what the other drivers do.
If Verstappen wins but does not claim the fastest lap, Leclerc must finish second in order to keep his dreams alive. Any finish below second for Leclerc means Verstappen wins. A Verstappen win eliminates Perez no matter what.
If Verstappen does not win the race, he can still capture the title by outscoring Leclerc and Perez. If he finishes eight points ahead of Leclerc and six points ahead of Perez, he wins it. If Verstappen has another seventh-place finish, he’ll have to wait until F1 travels back to the U.S. to win the title.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|Canada
|19 Jun 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|Great Britain
|03 Jul 2022
|Sainz
|FERRARI
|52
|Austria
|10 Jul 2022
|Leclerc
|FERRARI
|71
|France
|24 Jul 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|Hungary
|31 Jul 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|70
|Belgium
|28 Aug 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|44
|Netherlands
|04 Sep 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|72
|Italy
|11 Sep 2022
|Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|53
|Singapore
|02 Oct 2022
|Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|59
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|341
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|237
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|235
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|203
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|202
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|170
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|100
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|66
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|59
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|46
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|29
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|24
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|23
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|22
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|4
|20
|Nyck De Vries
|NED
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|2
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|0
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Japan Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•