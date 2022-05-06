How to Watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

Start your engines! F1 racing is coming to Miami. The first Miami Grand Prix is set to kick off over the weekend. Cars will tear through the streets at speeds reaching 200 mph, and you can watch it all starting n Friday, May 6 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix

Miami Grand Prix Race Schedule

Date TIME ET RACE TV Friday, May 6 2:25 pm Practice 1 ESPN2 Friday, May 6 5:25 pm Practice 2 ESPNEWS Saturday, May 7 12:55 pm Practice 3 ESPNEWS Saturday, May 7 3:55 pm Qualifying ESPN Sunday, May 8 2:00 pm Miami GP ABC

About the Miami Grand Prix

The circuit will be 5.41km with 19 corners, 3 straights, and the potential for 3 DRS zones with an estimated top speed of 320km/h. Simulations predict drivers will be on full throttle for 58% of the lap. Qualifying lap times are expected to be in the 1m 28s range, with a potential average speed of 223km/h. The circuit is set in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens.

In the Drivers’ Championship, Charles Leclerc is the leader after the fourth round with 86 points, 27 ahead of Max Verstappen in second, with Sergio Pérez in third, five points behind his teammate. In the Constructors’ Championship, Ferrari leads Red Bull Racing by 11 points and Mercedes by 47

Thanks to the hit Netflix series “Drive to Survive,” U.S. ratings have been surging for F1 races in recent years. Viewership was up 54% in 2021 over 2020, and the first two races of the 2022 season were up 47% over 2021. More than 300,000 race fans are expected to pour into Miami for the event.

Miami is the 11th location Formula 1 has raced in the United States since the Championship began in 1950. Since that time, Formula 1 has raced at Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

F1 will race twice in the U.S. this season and will add a third stop in Las Vegas next year.

