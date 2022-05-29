 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The next stop on the F1 world tour takes them back to Europe, where they’ll race the Monaco Grand Prix, over 78 laps across the 3.337-kilometer Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. We still have yet to see a racer other than Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc win a race this year. Will either of them keep that trend going? Or will another racer finally emerge victorious? Find out Sunday, May 29 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

2022 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 110
2 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 104
3 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 85
4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 74
5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 65
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 46
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 39
8 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 38
9 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 30
10 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 15
11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 11
13 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 6
14 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 4
15 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 4
16 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
17 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 2
18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1
19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 Constructor Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 195
2 FERRARI 169
3 MERCEDES 120
4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 50
5 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 39
6 ALPINE RENAULT 34
7 ALPHATAURI RBPT 17
8 HAAS FERRARI 15
9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 6
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Charles Leclerc Previews Monaco! | 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

