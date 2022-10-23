 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

For the final time this season, F1 comes stateside for the U.S. Grand Prix on ESPN. This year’s event will be full of USA-themed pageantry, including an appearance by former F1 star Danica Patrick at the commentary desk. While the actual race doesn’t have much impact — Max Verstappen is still your 2022 World Champion no matter what happens here — it’ll still be a fun watch. You can check out the 2022 F1 U.S. Grand Prix this Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. ET. You can check out all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix

About the 2022 F1 US Grand Prix

ESPN’s F1 coverage has been stellar all year, the races have averaged 1.2 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, and the worldwide leader is on pace to break the U.S. season viewership record of 949,000 per broadcast that was set last year.

ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of the U.S. Grand Prix will include:

  • Countdown to Austin: ESPN will air a live preview show beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on hosted by Gary Striewski and Spencer Hall. The pair will be joined by F1 reporters Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. Originating from the ESPN set at the race, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts, as well as the ESPN App.

  • ESPN Deportes and ESPN Latin America: ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. The race, practice sessions, and qualifying will air in Spanish in the U.S. on ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. Commentary teams on-site in Austin:
    ESPN D​eportes –Jose Antonio Cortez, Pilar Perez and Adal Franco.
    ESPN Latin America— Fernando Gustavo Tornello, Luis Manuel Lopez, Juan Fossaroli and Diego Mejía.

  • Race day coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show, with the race starting at 3 p.m. ET The race also will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

FP1 Highlights | 2022 United States Grand Prix

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.