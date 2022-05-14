How to Watch the 2022 FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Liverpool Live Without Cable
Chelsea FC looks to add another trophy to the case this year, while Liverpool FC is trying to add a positive omen to their already-promising 2022 campaign. Will Chelsea redeem themselves from last year’s disappointing loss to Leicester FC? Will Liverpool parlay an FA Cup into a Premier League title? Find out this Saturday, May 14 at 11:45 a.m. ET live with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch the 2022 FA Cup Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
- When: Saturday, May 14 at 11:45 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
About the 2022 FA Cup Final
- This will be the fourth time that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC meet across all competitions this season. All three of the previous meetings between the clubs have ended in draws. This includes the final of the Carabao Cup, which Liverpool won in penalties after play finished level at 0-0.
- This is the second time that Chelsea and Liverpool have met in the FA Cup Final. The previous time was in 2012, when Chelsea defeated Liverpool 2-1. Of the 22 starters from that game, only one still plays for their respective club: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.
- This is the second time that the same two teams have faced off in both the FA Cup Final and the League Cup Final in the same season.
- Thomas Tuchel (CHEL) and Jurgen Klopp (LIV) are the first pair of German managers to meet in the FA Cup Final. The winner will become the first German manager to lift the trophy in FA Cup history.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.