How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Draw Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Positions have been clinched and tickets have been punched to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — now we just have to see who will be playing who. You can watch the live draw from Doha, Qatar this Friday, April 1 at 12 p.m. ET on FIFA’s social channels.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and More

When: Friday, April 1 at 12 PM ET

Streaming: Watch on FIFA's website and also on FIFA’s social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the FIFA World Cup Draw

Twenty-nine of the 32 participants for the upcoming World Cup have been determined, with the remaining three spots decided by a play-in round. The procedures approved by the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions outline that the 29 already qualified teams will be organized into four “pots” based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Rankings released on March 31 following the conclusion of the international match window.

As the host nation, we know Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, meaning that any potential Group A teams will know at least one of their rivals from the start.

The following teams are 100% confirmed to be in the World Cup draw:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Cameroon

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

Ecuador

England

France

Germany

Ghana

Iran

Japan

Mexico

Morocco

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Tunisia

United States of America

Uruguay

The following teams may need to go through the play-in round in order to clinch their spot in the 2022 World Cup:

Australia

Costa Rica

New Zealand

Peru

United Arab Emirates

Australia and the United Arab Emirates will play on June 7 with the winner facing Peru in an inter-confederation playoff on June 13 or 14. Costa Rica and New Zealand will also square off in a knockout match to make the tournament’s field on one of those days.