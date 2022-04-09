 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Formula 1 heads to Australia with the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, which takes place at the 5.278-kilometer Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday, April 10. Like all the F1 races, you can watch all of the action on ESPN. Stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

About the F1 Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won last week’s race in Saudi Arabia, catapulting him to third place in the season standings with 25 points. He trails Bahrain winner Charles Leclerc (45 pts) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (33 pts.) Lewis Hamilton currently sits in fifth with 16 total points after an early exit in Saudi Arabia.

LeClerc and Verstappen are the heavy favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, entering the weekend at +155 and +160 moneyline odds, respectively, to win the race. Saintz trails them with +330 moneyline odds.

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

FP1 Highlights | 2022 Australian Grand Prix

