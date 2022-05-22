How to Watch the 2022 French Open Live For Free Without Cable
Tennis returns to the red clay of Roland Garros for the 2022 French Open. While this event was normally an automatic win for tennis great Rafael Nadal, he enters the field not as the favorite for the first time since 2015. That honor goes to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite. Live coverage of the 2022 French Open starts on Sunday, May 22, at 5 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel, with coverage also on NBC and Peacock throughout the next two weeks. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
- When: Begins Sunday, May 22 at 5 a.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
2022 French Open Broadcast Schedule (All times EST)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Round
|Sunday, May 22
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|1-4 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Monday, May 23
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Tuesday, May 24
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|First Round
|Wednesday, May 25
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Thursday, May 26
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Second Round
|Friday, May 27
|5 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|Saturday, May 28
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Third Round
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|2-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sunday, May 29
|5 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|12-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Monday, May 30
|5 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Fourth Round
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|3-6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Tuesday, May 31
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, June 1
|6 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, June 2
|6 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Women’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Friday, June 3
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Tennis Channel
|Men’s Semifinals
|11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Saturday, June 4
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Women’s Final
|Sunday, June 5
|9 a.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC, Peacock
|Men’s Final
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Tennis Channel
|≥ $89.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•