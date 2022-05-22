 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Tennis Channel NBC Peacock

How to Watch the 2022 French Open Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Tennis returns to the red clay of Roland Garros for the 2022 French Open. While this event was normally an automatic win for tennis great Rafael Nadal, he enters the field not as the favorite for the first time since 2015. That honor goes to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite. Live coverage of the 2022 French Open starts on Sunday, May 22, at 5 a.m. ET on Tennis Channel, with coverage also on NBC and Peacock throughout the next two weeks. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 French Open Live for Free Without Cable

2022 French Open Broadcast Schedule (All times EST)

Date Time (ET) Network Round
Sunday, May 22 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
1-4 p.m. NBC, Peacock
Monday, May 23 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Tuesday, May 24 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 25 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, May 26 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, May 27 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, May 28 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock
2-6 p.m. Peacock
Sunday, May 29 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-6 p.m. Peacock
Monday, May 30 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock
3-6 p.m. Peacock
Tuesday, May 31 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 1 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 2 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock
Friday, June 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 4 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Final
Sunday, June 5 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Final
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Tennis Channel≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Tennis Channel and NBC + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Roland-Garros 2022 Draw

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.