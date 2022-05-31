 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 French Open Quarterfinals: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal Live For Free Online on May 31, 2022

Jason Gurwin

While the French Open used to be an automatic win for tennis great Rafael Nadal, he isn’t the No. 1 seed this go around. However, he will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. To stream the match, you can watch it at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tennis Channel, which is available with five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 French Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic

While NBC and Peacock aired some of the coverage this weekend, you’ll need Tennis Channel if you want to watch the biggest match of the tournament thus far. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and it is only available on Tennis Channel.

Your cheapest option is with Sling TV, which offers Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra Pack. Currently, Sling is offering 50% off its Sling Blue plan, meaning that you can get Sling Blue + Sports Extra for just $28.50 (normally $46).

But, if you want to watch for free, your best option is five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which will carry it on their DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan. The match is also available on fuboTV + Sports Extra ($80).

The matchup will feature 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 5 Rafael Nadal, the “King of Clay,” who has won a record 13 Roland-Garros titles (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020), including four of the past five. He’ll face 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who looks to defend his 2021 Roland-Garros title

2022 French Open TV Schedule (All times EST)

Date Time (ET) Network Round
Tuesday, May 31 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Wednesday, June 1 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 2 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock
Friday, June 3 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 4 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Final
Sunday, June 5 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Final
All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Tennis Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal Preview

