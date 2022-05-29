 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC

How to Watch the 2022 IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! The 106th Indianapolis 500 brings IndyCar back to The Hoosier State for what’s sure to be another exciting race. IndyCar mainstays Will Power and Scott Dixon are still winless on the year. Will they get the checkered flag in Indy? Find out this Sunday, May 29 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Live for Free Without Cable

IndyCar Driver Standings

RK DRIVER POINTS WINS POLES TOP 5 TOP 10
1 Will Power 170 0 1 5 5
2 Alex Palou 156 0 0 3 4
3 Scott McLaughlin 152 1 1 2 3
4 Josef Newgarden 140 2 0 2 2
5 Scott Dixon 133 0 1 2 5
6 Colton Herta 132 1 1 2 3
7 Pato O’Ward 126 1 0 2 2
8 Marcus Ericsson 117 0 0 2 3
9 Romain Grosjean 114 0 0 2 3

Remaining 2022 IndyCar Schedule

Date Race Network
Sun., June 5 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit USA Network
Sun., June 12 Road America NBC
Sun., July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC
Sun., July 17 Streets of Toronto Peacock
Sat., July 23 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC
Sun., July 24 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC
Sat., July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC
Sun., Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville NBC
Sat., Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.