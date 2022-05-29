How to Watch the 2022 IndyCar Indianapolis 500 Live For Free Without Cable
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! The 106th Indianapolis 500 brings IndyCar back to The Hoosier State for what’s sure to be another exciting race. IndyCar mainstays Will Power and Scott Dixon are still winless on the year. Will they get the checkered flag in Indy? Find out this Sunday, May 29 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
- When: Coverage begins Sunday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
IndyCar Driver Standings
|RK
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|WINS
|POLES
|TOP 5
|TOP 10
|1
|Will Power
|170
|0
|1
|5
|5
|2
|Alex Palou
|156
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|152
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|140
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Scott Dixon
|133
|0
|1
|2
|5
|6
|Colton Herta
|132
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|Pato O’Ward
|126
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|117
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|114
|0
|0
|2
|3
Remaining 2022 IndyCar Schedule
|Date
|Race
|Network
|Sun., June 5
|Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit
|USA Network
|Sun., June 12
|Road America
|NBC
|Sun., July 3
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|NBC
|Sun., July 17
|Streets of Toronto
|Peacock
|Sat., July 23
|Iowa Speedway – Race 1
|NBC
|Sun., July 24
|Iowa Speedway – Race 2
|NBC
|Sat., July 30
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)
|NBC
|Sun., Aug. 7
|Streets of Nashville
|NBC
|Sat., Aug. 20
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|USA Network
