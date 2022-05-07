It doesn’t quite feel like spring until we get dolled up, have a mint julep, and watch the Kentucky Derby. The first jewel in the American Triple Crown, the Derby sets the stage for the year’s horse racing action. Coverage of the 148th running of the Kentucky Debry begins at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, with coverage shifting to NBC at 2 p.m. ET. The Kentucky Derby race is scheduled air at around 6:57 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby Live For Free Without Cable

When: Saturday, May 7 starting at 12 p.m. ET; race time is scheduled for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 7 starting at 12 p.m. ET; race time is scheduled for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET TV: USA Network; NBC

USA Network; NBC Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can also stream the action using your TV Anywhere credentials in the NBC Sports app.

About the Kentucky Derby

First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile — or 10 furlongs — race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May.

Only 3-year-old thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby after competing in the Race to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

2022 Kentucky Derby Schedule

Event Approximate Start Time Race 1 10:30 am Race 2 11:01 am Race 3 11:31 am NBCSN Coverage Begins 12:00 pm Race 4 12:04 pm Race 5 - Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile Stakes 12:36 pm Race 6 - Knicks Go Overnight S. presented by L&N Federal Credit Union 1:14 pm Race 7 - Pat Day Mile S. presented by LG&E and KU 1:56 pm NBC Coverage Begins 2:30pm Race 8 - Derby City Distaff S. presented by Kendall-Jackson Winery 2:48 pm Race 9 - American Turf S. presented by BMW 3:40 pm Race 10 - Churchill Downs S. presented by Ford 4:31 pm Race 11 - Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes 5:27 pm Watch the Track as the Kentucky Derby Contenders and their Connections walk from their barn to the Paddock, in preparation for the Kentucky Derby Race Approximately 6:09 pm Listen for the “Riders Up” call as the jockeys are instructed to mount their horses and take to the track. Approximately 6:37 pm Sing “My Old Kentucky Home” with fellow Kentucky Derby Fans Approximately 6:39 pm Race 12 - The Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve 6:57 pm Cheer as the Kentucky Derby Winning Horse is draped with a Garland of Roses and the Winning Connections are presented with the Kentucky Derby Trophy. Immediately following the Kentucky Derby Race Champagne Spray in the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle Approximately 7:15 pm Race 13 7:55 pm Race 14 8:30 pm

How to Stream the 2022 Kentucky Derby for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.