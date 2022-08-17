How to Watch the 2022 Little League World Series Live for Free Without Cable
For the next 11 days, the 20 teams of the Little League World Series will play to determine a world champion. Among the qualifiers are teams from Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Iowa, and Hawaii, as well as international clubs from Italy, Nicaragua, Australia, Chinese Taipei, and more. The ESPN family of networks will be your destination for all the LLWS action, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN+. You can watch starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 until the finals on Aug. 28 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 Little League World Series Live for Free Without Cable
- When: Aug. 17 through 28
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the Little League World Series
ESPN’s coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Penn. begins Wednesday, Aug. 17, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday, Aug. 28 on ABC.
Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier — a member of the 1998 Little League Baseball World Series championship team from Toms River, N.J. returns to Williamsport to serve as an analyst on ESPN’s coverage of the event. The Little League legend will also contribute as an analyst in the region tournament games in Bristol, Conn.
List of Teams in the 2022 Little League World Series (Listed Alphabetically by Region)
- Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
- Australia: Queensland, Australia
- Canada: Vancouver, Canada
- Caribbean: Willemstad, Curaçao
- Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy
- Great Lakes: Hagerstown, Ind.
- Japan: Takarazuka, Japan
- Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua
- Metro: Massapequa, N.Y.
- Mexico: Matamoros, Mexico
- Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg, Pa.
- Midwest: Davenport, Iowa
- Mountain: Santa Clara, Utah
- New England: Middleborough, Mass.
- Northwest: Bonney Lake, Wash.
- Panama: Aguadulce, Panama
- Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
- Southeast: Nolensville, Tenn.
- Southwest: Pearland, Texas
- West: Honolulu, Hawaii
2022 Little League World Series Schedule
Opening Round
|Date
|Game #
|Matchup
|Time
|Network
|Wednesday, Aug. 17
|1
|Curacao vs. Nicaragua
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|2
|Tennessee vs. Massachusetts
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|3
|Canada vs. Australia
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|4
|Washington vs. Hawaii
|7 PM ET
|ESPN
|Thursday, Aug. 18
|5
|Chinese Taipei vs. Italy
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|6
|Iowa vs. Indiana
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|7
|Puerto Rico vs. Mexico
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|8
|Texas vs. Pennsylvania
|7 PM ET
|ESPN2
|Friday, Aug. 19
|9
|Panama vs. Curacao/Nicaragua
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|10
|Utah vs. Tennessee/Massachusetts
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|11
|Japan vs. Canada/Australia
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|12
|New York vs. Washington/Hawaii
|7 PM ET
|ESPN
Knockout Round
|Date
|Game #
|Matchup
|Time
|Network
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|13
|Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser
|1 PM ET
|ABC
|14
|Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser
|3 PM ET
|ABC
|15
|Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|16
|Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser
|7 PM ET
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Aug. 21
|17
|Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner
|9 AM ET
|ESPN
|18
|Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner
|11 AM ET
|ESPN
|19
|Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|20
|Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner
|2 PM ET
|ABC
|Monday, Aug. 22
|21
|Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|22
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|23
|Game 7 winner vs. Game 11 winner
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|24
|Game 8 winner vs. Game 12 winner
|7 PM ET
|ESPN
|Tuesday, Aug. 23
|25
|Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 loser
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|26
|Game 20 winner vs. Game 22 loser
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|27
|Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|28
|Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser
|7 PM ET
|ESPN
|Wednesday, Aug. 24
|29
|Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner
|1 PM ET
|ESPN
|30
|Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|31
|Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner
|5 PM ET
|ESPN
|32
|Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner
|7 PM ET
|ESPN
|Thursday, Aug. 25
|33
|Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner
|3 PM ET
|ESPN
|34
|Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner
|7 PM ET
|ESPN
Championship Rounds
|Date
|Game
|Matchup
|Time
|Network
|Saturday, Aug. 27
|Game 35: International Final
|Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner
|12:30 PM ET
|ABC
|Game 36: US Final
|Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner
|3:30 PM ET
|ABC
|Sunday, Aug. 28
|Game 37: Consolation Final
|Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser
|10 AM ET
|ESPN
|Game 38: World Series Final
|Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner
|3 PM ET
|ABC
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•