Newsletter
How to Watch the 2022 Little League World Series Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

For the next 11 days, the 20 teams of the Little League World Series will play to determine a world champion. Among the qualifiers are teams from Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Iowa, and Hawaii, as well as international clubs from Italy, Nicaragua, Australia, Chinese Taipei, and more. The ESPN family of networks will be your destination for all the LLWS action, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN+. You can watch starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 until the finals on Aug. 28 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the Little League World Series

ESPN’s coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Penn. begins Wednesday, Aug. 17, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday, Aug. 28 on ABC.

Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier — a member of the 1998 Little League Baseball World Series championship team from Toms River, N.J. returns to Williamsport to serve as an analyst on ESPN’s coverage of the event. The Little League legend will also contribute as an analyst in the region tournament games in Bristol, Conn.

List of Teams in the 2022 Little League World Series (Listed Alphabetically by Region)

  • Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
  • Australia: Queensland, Australia
  • Canada: Vancouver, Canada
  • Caribbean: Willemstad, Curaçao
  • Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy
  • Great Lakes: Hagerstown, Ind.
  • Japan: Takarazuka, Japan
  • Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua
  • Metro: Massapequa, N.Y.
  • Mexico: Matamoros, Mexico
  • Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg, Pa.
  • Midwest: Davenport, Iowa
  • Mountain: Santa Clara, Utah
  • New England: Middleborough, Mass.
  • Northwest: Bonney Lake, Wash.
  • Panama: Aguadulce, Panama
  • Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
  • Southeast: Nolensville, Tenn.
  • Southwest: Pearland, Texas
  • West: Honolulu, Hawaii

2022 Little League World Series Schedule

Opening Round

Date Game # Matchup Time Network
Wednesday, Aug. 17 1 Curacao vs. Nicaragua 1 PM ET ESPN
2 Tennessee vs. Massachusetts 3 PM ET ESPN
3 Canada vs. Australia 5 PM ET ESPN
4 Washington vs. Hawaii 7 PM ET ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 18 5 Chinese Taipei vs. Italy 1 PM ET ESPN
6 Iowa vs. Indiana 3 PM ET ESPN
7 Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 5 PM ET ESPN
8 Texas vs. Pennsylvania 7 PM ET ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 19 9 Panama vs. Curacao/Nicaragua 1 PM ET ESPN
10 Utah vs. Tennessee/Massachusetts 3 PM ET ESPN
11 Japan vs. Canada/Australia 5 PM ET ESPN
12 New York vs. Washington/Hawaii 7 PM ET ESPN

Knockout Round

Date Game # Matchup Time Network
Saturday, Aug. 20 13 Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser 1 PM ET ABC
14 Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser 3 PM ET ABC
15 Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser 5 PM ET ESPN
16 Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser 7 PM ET ESPN2
Sunday, Aug. 21 17 Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner 9 AM ET ESPN
18 Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner 11 AM ET ESPN
19 Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner 1 PM ET ESPN
20 Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner 2 PM ET ABC
Monday, Aug. 22 21 Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner 1 PM ET ESPN
22 Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner 3 PM ET ESPN
23 Game 7 winner vs. Game 11 winner 5 PM ET ESPN
24 Game 8 winner vs. Game 12 winner 7 PM ET ESPN
Tuesday, Aug. 23 25 Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 loser 1 PM ET ESPN
26 Game 20 winner vs. Game 22 loser 3 PM ET ESPN
27 Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser 5 PM ET ESPN
28 Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser 7 PM ET ESPN
Wednesday, Aug. 24 29 Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner 1 PM ET ESPN
30 Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner 3 PM ET ESPN
31 Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner 5 PM ET ESPN
32 Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner 7 PM ET ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 25 33 Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner 3 PM ET ESPN
34 Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner 7 PM ET ESPN

Championship Rounds

Date Game Matchup Time Network
Saturday, Aug. 27 Game 35: International Final Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner 12:30 PM ET ABC
Game 36: US Final Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner 3:30 PM ET ABC
Sunday, Aug. 28 Game 37: Consolation Final Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser 10 AM ET ESPN
Game 38: World Series Final Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner 3 PM ET ABC
All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

