For the next 11 days, the 20 teams of the Little League World Series will play to determine a world champion. Among the qualifiers are teams from Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Iowa, and Hawaii, as well as international clubs from Italy, Nicaragua, Australia, Chinese Taipei, and more. The ESPN family of networks will be your destination for all the LLWS action, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN+. You can watch starting Wednesday, Aug. 17 until the finals on Aug. 28 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Little League World Series Live for Free Without Cable

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About the Little League World Series

ESPN’s coverage of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series from Williamsport, Penn. begins Wednesday, Aug. 17, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship on Sunday, Aug. 28 on ABC.

Former MLB All-Star Todd Frazier — a member of the 1998 Little League Baseball World Series championship team from Toms River, N.J. returns to Williamsport to serve as an analyst on ESPN’s coverage of the event. The Little League legend will also contribute as an analyst in the region tournament games in Bristol, Conn.

List of Teams in the 2022 Little League World Series (Listed Alphabetically by Region)

Asia-Pacific: Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Australia: Queensland, Australia

Canada: Vancouver, Canada

Caribbean: Willemstad, Curaçao

Europe-Africa: Bologna, Italy

Great Lakes: Hagerstown, Ind.

Japan: Takarazuka, Japan

Latin America: Managua, Nicaragua

Metro: Massapequa, N.Y.

Mexico: Matamoros, Mexico Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg, Pa.

Midwest: Davenport, Iowa

Mountain: Santa Clara, Utah

New England: Middleborough, Mass.

Northwest: Bonney Lake, Wash.

Panama: Aguadulce, Panama

Puerto Rico: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Southeast: Nolensville, Tenn.

Southwest: Pearland, Texas

West: Honolulu, Hawaii

2022 Little League World Series Schedule

Opening Round

Date Game # Matchup Time Network Wednesday, Aug. 17 1 Curacao vs. Nicaragua 1 PM ET ESPN 2 Tennessee vs. Massachusetts 3 PM ET ESPN 3 Canada vs. Australia 5 PM ET ESPN 4 Washington vs. Hawaii 7 PM ET ESPN Thursday, Aug. 18 5 Chinese Taipei vs. Italy 1 PM ET ESPN 6 Iowa vs. Indiana 3 PM ET ESPN 7 Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 5 PM ET ESPN 8 Texas vs. Pennsylvania 7 PM ET ESPN2 Friday, Aug. 19 9 Panama vs. Curacao/Nicaragua 1 PM ET ESPN 10 Utah vs. Tennessee/Massachusetts 3 PM ET ESPN 11 Japan vs. Canada/Australia 5 PM ET ESPN 12 New York vs. Washington/Hawaii 7 PM ET ESPN

Knockout Round

Date Game # Matchup Time Network Saturday, Aug. 20 13 Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser 1 PM ET ABC 14 Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser 3 PM ET ABC 15 Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser 5 PM ET ESPN 16 Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser 7 PM ET ESPN2 Sunday, Aug. 21 17 Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner 9 AM ET ESPN 18 Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner 11 AM ET ESPN 19 Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner 1 PM ET ESPN 20 Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner 2 PM ET ABC Monday, Aug. 22 21 Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner 1 PM ET ESPN 22 Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner 3 PM ET ESPN 23 Game 7 winner vs. Game 11 winner 5 PM ET ESPN 24 Game 8 winner vs. Game 12 winner 7 PM ET ESPN Tuesday, Aug. 23 25 Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 loser 1 PM ET ESPN 26 Game 20 winner vs. Game 22 loser 3 PM ET ESPN 27 Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser 5 PM ET ESPN 28 Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser 7 PM ET ESPN Wednesday, Aug. 24 29 Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner 1 PM ET ESPN 30 Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner 3 PM ET ESPN 31 Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner 5 PM ET ESPN 32 Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner 7 PM ET ESPN Thursday, Aug. 25 33 Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner 3 PM ET ESPN 34 Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner 7 PM ET ESPN

Championship Rounds

Date Game Matchup Time Network Saturday, Aug. 27 Game 35: International Final Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner 12:30 PM ET ABC Game 36: US Final Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner 3:30 PM ET ABC Sunday, Aug. 28 Game 37: Consolation Final Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser 10 AM ET ESPN Game 38: World Series Final Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner 3 PM ET ABC