How to Watch the 2022 Men’s Lacrosse National Championship Game: Cornell vs. Maryland Live Online Without Cable

After defeating Rutgers in the Semi-Final, #7 ranked Cornell will face undefeated #1 overall Maryland for the 2022 Men’s Lacrosse National Championship. The Terrapins defeated Princeton 13-8 in the other Semi-Final for a chance to win the national championship. You can watch Maryland/Cornell at 1pm ET on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

2022 Men’s Lacrosse National Championship: Cornell vs. Maryland

When: Monday, May 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

A win for the Terps on the Monday would earn them a 18-0 perfect season. On the quest to the title game, Maryland Tsailed by Vermont, Virginia, and then Princeton in the semifinals.

No one expected Cornell to be here, coming into the tournament at the #7 seed. They defeated Ohio State, Delaware, and then #5 Rutgers to qualify for the title game.

Cornell hasn’t won a title in Men’s Lacrosse since 1977, while this would be Maryland’s fifth title, but first since 2017. The Terps lost to Virginia 17-16 in the championship game last year.

Play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff, along with analysts Quint Kessenich (national champion and one of the nation’s top goalies during his time at Johns Hopkins), and Paul Carcaterra(All-American and national champion at Syracuse) will be on the call for all three Championship Weekend games.

