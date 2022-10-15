 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch the 2022 MLS Playoffs Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The quest for the MLS Cup begins this Saturday when 12 teams do battle in a single-elimination tournament for the right to be called the true champion. LA FC captured the Supporter’s Shield, meaning they had the most points and won the league, but that isn’t an automatic MLS Cup victory as past years have shown. The last Supporter’s Shield winner to capture the MLS Cup was Toronto FC back in 2017. None of the previous four Shield holders even made the Cup Finals. Find out if LA FC can change that starting this Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 12 noon ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV and on MLSsoccer.com.

How to Watch the 2022 MLS Playoffs

The cheapest way to watch the entire 2022 MLS Playoffs is with 50% OFF a subscription to Sling TV. You can get games on ESPN3/ABC with their Sling Orange Plan, or FOX/FS1 with their Sling Blue Plan. You can get both plans for just $25 for your first month.

About the 2022 MLS Playoffs

This year’s field features 12 of MLS’ best and most prestigious clubs. Included in the field are longtime established clubs like the New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, and CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact,) along with new blood like Austin FC, Nashville SC, and Inter Miami CF.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, LAFC are the favorites to win the MLS Cup at +200 odds. Philadelphia Union FC (+350) are the next closest club, then the odds get considerably longer for Montreal and defending champs NYCFC (+900).

2022 MLS Playoff Schedule

Saturday, October 15

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
New York Red Bulls FC Cincinnati 12:00 PM UniMas, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com, MSG, Star 64
LA Galaxy Nashville SC 3:00 PM Univision, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com

Sunday, October 16

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
Austin FC Real Salt Lake 3:00 PM ABC, ESPN Deportes
CF Montréal Orlando City SC 8:00 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, October 17

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
New York City FC Inter Miami CF 7:00 PM FS1, FOX Deportes
FC Dallas Minnesota United FC 9:30 PM FS1, FOX Deportes

Thursday, October 20

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
Philadelphia Union RBNY/CIN 8:00 PM FS1, FOX Deportes
LAFC LA/NSH 10:00 PM FS1, FOX Deportes

Sunday, October 23

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
DAL/MIN ATX/RSL TBD ESPN, ESPN Deportes
NYCFC/MIA MTL/ORL TBD ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Sunday, October 30

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
West Higher Seed West Lower Seed TBD ABC, ESPN3
East Higher Seed East Lower Seed TBD FS1, FOX Deportes

Saturday, November 5

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming
TBD TBD 4 PM ET FOX, UniMas
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TUDN≥ $104.99-----
UniMás≥ $89.99----
ABC---
ESPN--
FS1--
FOX Deportes------
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TUDN, UniMás, ABC, ESPN, FS1, FOX Deportes, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: TUDN, UniMás, ABC, ESPN, FS1, and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: UniMás, ABC, ESPN, FS1, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, FS1, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN, FS1, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

A Wild Decision Day as the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs are Officially Upon Us | MLS Review Show

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.