How to Watch the 2022 MLS Playoffs Live for Free Without Cable
The quest for the MLS Cup begins this Saturday when 12 teams do battle in a single-elimination tournament for the right to be called the true champion. LA FC captured the Supporter’s Shield, meaning they had the most points and won the league, but that isn’t an automatic MLS Cup victory as past years have shown. The last Supporter’s Shield winner to capture the MLS Cup was Toronto FC back in 2017. None of the previous four Shield holders even made the Cup Finals. Find out if LA FC can change that starting this Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 12 noon ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV and on MLSsoccer.com.
- When: Begins Saturday, Oct. 15
- TV: ABC, ESPN, FS1, FOX, TUDN, UniMas, FOX Deportes
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
The cheapest way to watch the entire 2022 MLS Playoffs is with 50% OFF a subscription to Sling TV. You can get games on ESPN3/ABC with their Sling Orange Plan, or FOX/FS1 with their Sling Blue Plan. You can get both plans for just $25 for your first month.
About the 2022 MLS Playoffs
This year’s field features 12 of MLS’ best and most prestigious clubs. Included in the field are longtime established clubs like the New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, and CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact,) along with new blood like Austin FC, Nashville SC, and Inter Miami CF.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, LAFC are the favorites to win the MLS Cup at +200 odds. Philadelphia Union FC (+350) are the next closest club, then the odds get considerably longer for Montreal and defending champs NYCFC (+900).
2022 MLS Playoff Schedule
Saturday, October 15
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|New York Red Bulls
|FC Cincinnati
|12:00 PM
|UniMas, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com, MSG, Star 64
|LA Galaxy
|Nashville SC
|3:00 PM
|Univision, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com
Sunday, October 16
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|Austin FC
|Real Salt Lake
|3:00 PM
|ABC, ESPN Deportes
|CF Montréal
|Orlando City SC
|8:00 PM
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Monday, October 17
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|New York City FC
|Inter Miami CF
|7:00 PM
|FS1, FOX Deportes
|FC Dallas
|Minnesota United FC
|9:30 PM
|FS1, FOX Deportes
Thursday, October 20
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|Philadelphia Union
|RBNY/CIN
|8:00 PM
|FS1, FOX Deportes
|LAFC
|LA/NSH
|10:00 PM
|FS1, FOX Deportes
Sunday, October 23
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|DAL/MIN
|ATX/RSL
|TBD
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|NYCFC/MIA
|MTL/ORL
|TBD
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, October 30
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|West Higher Seed
|West Lower Seed
|TBD
|ABC, ESPN3
|East Higher Seed
|East Lower Seed
|TBD
|FS1, FOX Deportes
Saturday, November 5
|Home
|Away
|Time (ET)
|TV/Streaming
|TBD
|TBD
|4 PM ET
|FOX, UniMas
