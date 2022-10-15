How to Watch the 2022 MLS Playoffs Live for Free Without Cable

The quest for the MLS Cup begins this Saturday when 12 teams do battle in a single-elimination tournament for the right to be called the true champion. LA FC captured the Supporter’s Shield, meaning they had the most points and won the league, but that isn’t an automatic MLS Cup victory as past years have shown. The last Supporter’s Shield winner to capture the MLS Cup was Toronto FC back in 2017. None of the previous four Shield holders even made the Cup Finals. Find out if LA FC can change that starting this Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 12 noon ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV and on MLSsoccer.com.

About the 2022 MLS Playoffs

This year’s field features 12 of MLS’ best and most prestigious clubs. Included in the field are longtime established clubs like the New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, and CF Montreal (formerly Montreal Impact,) along with new blood like Austin FC, Nashville SC, and Inter Miami CF.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, LAFC are the favorites to win the MLS Cup at +200 odds. Philadelphia Union FC (+350) are the next closest club, then the odds get considerably longer for Montreal and defending champs NYCFC (+900).

2022 MLS Playoff Schedule

Saturday, October 15

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming New York Red Bulls FC Cincinnati 12:00 PM UniMas, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com, MSG, Star 64 LA Galaxy Nashville SC 3:00 PM Univision, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com

Sunday, October 16

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming Austin FC Real Salt Lake 3:00 PM ABC, ESPN Deportes CF Montréal Orlando City SC 8:00 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Monday, October 17

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming New York City FC Inter Miami CF 7:00 PM FS1, FOX Deportes FC Dallas Minnesota United FC 9:30 PM FS1, FOX Deportes

Thursday, October 20

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming Philadelphia Union RBNY/CIN 8:00 PM FS1, FOX Deportes LAFC LA/NSH 10:00 PM FS1, FOX Deportes

Sunday, October 23

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming DAL/MIN ATX/RSL TBD ESPN, ESPN Deportes NYCFC/MIA MTL/ORL TBD ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Sunday, October 30

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming West Higher Seed West Lower Seed TBD ABC, ESPN3 East Higher Seed East Lower Seed TBD FS1, FOX Deportes

Saturday, November 5

Home Away Time (ET) TV/Streaming TBD TBD 4 PM ET FOX, UniMas

