 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MTV

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are right around the corner and this year they are in-person at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Vanessa Hudgens returns to the stage to host the awards show after debuting as host in 2020. Tune in to see who takes home the golden popcorn trophies on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

About the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The hottest movies and TV shows from the past year will be recognized this weekend. This year, two new categories have been added, including Best Song and Here for the Hookup. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Euphoria,” and “The Batman” have all received multiple nods.

As Hudgens hosts the exciting event, the following stars will take the stage to present awards:

  • Awkwafina
  • Billy Eichner
  • Chase Sui Wonders
  • Chris Evans
  • Eduardo Franco
  • Glen Powell
  • Lana Condor
  • Jamie Campbell Bower
  • Jay Ellis
  • Jenna Ortega
  • Joe Keery
  • Joseph Quinn
  • Maria Bakalova
  • Pablo Schreiber
  • Rachel Sennott
  • Rebel Wilson
  • Riley Keough
  • Sarah Shahi
  • Sydney Sweeney

You can find the full list of nominations here.

Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, “The Bachelor” star Tayshia Adams will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED presenting prizes to the best reality and unscripted shows of the year.

How to Stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MTV^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check Out the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.