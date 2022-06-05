How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Live For Free Without Cable
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are right around the corner and this year they are in-person at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Vanessa Hudgens returns to the stage to host the awards show after debuting as host in 2020. Tune in to see who takes home the golden popcorn trophies on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
- When: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
- TV: MTV
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The hottest movies and TV shows from the past year will be recognized this weekend. This year, two new categories have been added, including Best Song and Here for the Hookup. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Euphoria,” and “The Batman” have all received multiple nods.
As Hudgens hosts the exciting event, the following stars will take the stage to present awards:
- Awkwafina
- Billy Eichner
- Chase Sui Wonders
- Chris Evans
- Eduardo Franco
- Glen Powell
- Lana Condor
- Jamie Campbell Bower
- Jay Ellis
- Jenna Ortega
- Joe Keery
- Joseph Quinn
- Maria Bakalova
- Pablo Schreiber
- Rachel Sennott
- Rebel Wilson
- Riley Keough
- Sarah Shahi
- Sydney Sweeney
You can find the full list of nominations here.
Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, “The Bachelor” star Tayshia Adams will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED presenting prizes to the best reality and unscripted shows of the year.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.
