How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game kicks off a fun weekend of basketball coverage. Coaches Bill Walton and Dominique Wilkins will try to will their team of comedians, singers, other sports stars, and more to a win. Coverage of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game begins this Friday, February 18 at 7 PM ET, on TNT, which you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Live

When: Friday, February 18 at 7 PM ET

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Will Coach Walton’s team, led by Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, and Nyjah Huston come out on top? Or will Coach Nique’s team, consisting of players like Kane Brown, Tiffany Haddish, and Myles Garret take the W? Our money is on the team with the NFL player — but you never know!

About the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The Celebrity Game has traditionally kicked off NBA All-Star Weekend and often makes for entertaining television. This year’s collection of stars has its fair share of, “Who?” but also has a few instances of, “How?” — as in how did they get these people to participate?! It must be that home cooking, as there are plenty of Ohioans in the event.

Here are the full team rosters, separated by coach:

Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game participants

Team Walton:

Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique

Anuel AA (rapper)

Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress, and author)

Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

How to Stream the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options