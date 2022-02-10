How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft Show Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

On Thursday, February 10, the special hour-long 2022 NBA All-Star Draft Show presented by Nike will begin at 6:30 PM ET on TNT. 2022 NBA All-Star Game team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will select their teams from among the starters and reserves voted into the All-Star field such as Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry.

How to Watch 2022 NBA All-Star Draft Show

When: Thursday, February 10 at 6:30 PM ET

TV: TNT

The process of preparing the NBA All-Star draft begins with the captains, who are chosen by the All-Star voting results. The leader for each conference gets to select his squad and have the team named after him. The leading vote-getter in the All-Star balloting process is awarded the first pick in the All-Star Draft. For the NBA All-Star 2022 Game, LeBron James gets the chance to make the first pick first.

Durant and LeBron will take turns drafting players from the NBA player pool voted into the All-Star field first. Then, they select from the eight All-Star starters, and finally from the 14 All-Star reserves.

2022 NBA All-Star Roster

East Pool: Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) (replaces injured Durant in starting lineup)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

East Pool: Reserves

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) (named as an injury replacement for Durant)

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

West Pool: Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) [captain]

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

West Pool: Reserves

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) (injured, will not play)

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) (named as an injury replacement for Green)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

