How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night & Slam Dunk Contest

Let’s be honest — nobody watches NBA All-Star Weekend for the actual game. It’s all about the Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge. You can watch all three events on TNT, the home of NBA All-Star Weekend this Saturday, February 19, starting at 8 PM ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night & Slam Dunk Contest

When: Airs Saturday, February 19 at 8 PM ET

TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Events

All-Star Saturday Night consists of three events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, and of course, the Slam Dunk contest. While this year’s competitions lack the star power of events from years past, there’s always a chance for a new star to be born during this weekend. You can see the participants for each event below:

Taco Bell Skills Challenge participants

Team Rooks:

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpos:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Luke Kennard, LA Clippers

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

AT&T Slam Dunk participants

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

How to Stream 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options