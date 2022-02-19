How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night & Slam Dunk Contest
Let’s be honest — nobody watches NBA All-Star Weekend for the actual game. It’s all about the Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge. You can watch all three events on TNT, the home of NBA All-Star Weekend this Saturday, February 19, starting at 8 PM ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
- When: Airs Saturday, February 19 at 8 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Events
All-Star Saturday Night consists of three events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, and of course, the Slam Dunk contest. While this year’s competitions lack the star power of events from years past, there’s always a chance for a new star to be born during this weekend. You can see the participants for each event below:
Taco Bell Skills Challenge participants
Team Rooks:
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Cavs:
- Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Antetokounmpos:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants
- CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- Luke Kennard, LA Clippers
- Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
AT&T Slam Dunk participants
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
- Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
How to Stream 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
