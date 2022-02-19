 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night & Slam Dunk Contest

Jeff Kotuby

Let’s be honest — nobody watches NBA All-Star Weekend for the actual game. It’s all about the Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge. You can watch all three events on TNT, the home of NBA All-Star Weekend this Saturday, February 19, starting at 8 PM ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night Events

All-Star Saturday Night consists of three events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, and of course, the Slam Dunk contest. While this year’s competitions lack the star power of events from years past, there’s always a chance for a new star to be born during this weekend. You can see the participants for each event below:

Taco Bell Skills Challenge participants

Team Rooks:

  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
  • Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpos:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants

  • CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  • Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
  • Luke Kennard, LA Clippers
  • Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

AT&T Slam Dunk participants

  • Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
  • Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
  • Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
  • Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

How to Stream 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

