The next generation of NBA superstars will find their new homes at the 2022 NBA Draft. Among the top draft picks are familiar names from the NCAA Tournament like Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, and Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Who will your favorite team draft? Find out this Thursday, June 23 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN with a 50% off your first month of Sling TV.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Live For Free Without Cable

About the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft will be available on both ESPN and ABC (with a simulcast on ESPN3) live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Thursday, June 23 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. With Sling TV, you will be able to watch the entire NBA Draft with their Sling Orange Plan, which includes ESPN3.

At just $17.59 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), and DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

ABC will broadcast the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night with Kevin Negandhi returning as the host. Analysts, Stephen A. Smith, Chiney Ogwumike, and Jalen Rose will also be on hand to add insight. Monica McNutt will serve as the event reporter and conduct interviews with draftees upon their selection.

For the first time, Malika Andrews will serve as host of the NBA Draft on ESPN. She will be joined by college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and NBA Draft analysts Bobby Marks and Mike Schmitz on the main set. Both rounds of the NBA Draft will air on ESPN for the 20th time in the network’s history.

“We believe our comprehensive coverage strategy for the 2022 NBA Draft will serve basketball fans to the fullest,” said David Roberts, head of NBA and studio production. “We’re thrilled that Malika Andrews will host this year’s ESPN presentation as she brings her well-documented, widespread skillset to our main set. The event will showcase the scope and depth of our NBA and college basketball talent roster with accomplished journalists and high-profile personalities across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Radio.”

Prior to the draft itself, ESPN will host a special live, red-carpet event from 5-6 p.m. ET leading into the pre-draft episode of “SportsCenter.” Cassidy Hubbarth will host and Perkins and Richard Jefferson will be along for the ride as well.

What NBA Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV is the most affordable option to watch nationally televised NBA games. All NBA games on ESPN and TNT will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.

Both plans are $35 per month, however, the Blue channel package tends to have an a wider channel selection and allows you to stream to three devices simultaneously, it is not the right fit for NBA fans. Whereas the Orange plan only allows one stream, it covers all the channels you need. You could also go ahead and subscribe to both plans for $50 per month so that you can cover all of your programming and streaming bases if that’s within your budget.

During the NBA playoffs, games are exclusively available on ESPN, TNT, or ABC (simulcast on ESPN3), all which are available on Sling TV Orange Plan. This includes the Eastern Conference Finals, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

By adding the “Sports Extra” add-on channel pack, you can get NBA TV for an additional $11 per month. This means you’ll get NBA on ESPN, NBA on ABC, NBA on TNT, Inside The NBA, and more.

All Live TV Streaming Options