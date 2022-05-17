How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery Live For Free Without Cable

For the teams who didn’t even make the 2022 NBA Playoffs there’s still a chance they’ll walk away with something pretty valuable — the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Who will have a chance at projected top prospects Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga, Jabari Smith from Auburn, or Paolo Banchero from Duke. We’ll find out in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday May 17 at 8PM ET on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

When: Tuesday, May 17 at 8PM EST

TV: ESPN

Streaming: You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Below are the odds for each of the 14 teams who did not make the playoffs for a chance at the draft lottery.

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

TEAM RECORD WIN% LOTTERY PROBABILITY Houston 20-62 0.244 14.00% Orlando 22-60 0.268 14.00% Detroit 23-59 0.28 14.00% Oklahoma City 24-58 0.293 12.50% Indiana 25-57 0.305 10.50% Portland 27-55 0.329 9.00% Sacramento 30-52 0.366 7.50% Los Angeles Lakers^ 33-49 0.402 6.00% San Antonio 34-48 0.415 4.50% Washington 35-47 0.427 3.00% New York 37-45 0.451 2.00% LA Clippers (to OKC) 42-40 0.512 1.50% Charlotte 43-39 0.524 1.00% Cleveland 44-38 0.537 0.50%

What Is a “Protected” Pick?

When a pick is “protected,” it means that it cannot be traded if it lands within the pick rights. For example, if Detroit draws the third pick in the draft, they will maintain their pick and it will not be traded— a future pick will be traded instead. However, if Detroit lands at the 16th spot and upward, OKC will take this year’s pick instead.

About the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

This year’s draft will feature many stars of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky), and Keegan Murray (Iowa). Also populating the top of mock draft boards are multiple G League players The Ignite is an exhibition team made up of veterans and high school players who skipped college to play pro basketball.

