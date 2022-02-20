How to Watch the 2022 NBA G League Next Gem Game Live for Free Without Cable

Some of the NBA G League’s finest will show their skills during the G League Next Gem Game, part of NBA All-Star Weekend from Cleveland. The game tips off from the Cleveland Charge’s home arena, the Wolstein Center, on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. ET, live on NBA TV. Here’s how to watch.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA G League Next Gem Game

When: Airs Sunday, February 20 at 2 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: fuboTV

About the 2022 NBA G League Next Gem Game

A new facet of NBA All-Star 2022, the NBA G League Next Gen Game pays tribute to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, highlighting the G League’s next generation of talent on Ignite and the Charge. The Charge feature players Tre Scott and Malik Newman, who have both earned call-ups to the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, while Ignite’s roster includes five players training toward the 2022 NBA Draft, including a pair of ESPN Top 10 recruits from the class of 2021 in Jaden Hardy (No. 2) and Michael Foster Jr. (No. 7), plus MarJon Beauchamp and top international stars Dyson Daniels and Fanbo Zeng.

“As basketball fans turn their attention to Cleveland for All-Star 2022 to celebrate the game’s most-prized jewels, we’re thrilled that they’ll also be able to discover some of the world’s most radiant young players in this first-ever Next Gem game,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Among the best G-Leaguers ever include Chris Andersen — the league’s first-ever Call-Up to the Denver Nuggets in 2001 — Danny Green, Gerald Green, Hassan Whiteside, Robert Covington, Yogi Ferrell, and Andre Ingram. Could we see the next G-League great this Sunday?

How to Stream the 2022 NBA G League Next Gem Game for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA G League Next Gem Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

