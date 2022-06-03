How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals Live Without Cable

For 64 college baseball teams, the road to Omaha and a national championship begins on Friday, June 3 on the ESPN family of networks with the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals. The top 16 teams in the country will host four-team mini, double-elimination tournaments to determine which teams move on to next weekend’s Super Regionals. You can watch all of the action with a Subscription to Sling TV and ESPN+.

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals

Get $10 OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $25)

All games will be available to stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on “ESPN Squeeze Play.”

About the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals

The Tennessee Volunteers claimed the top spot heading into the 2022 college baseball postseason and are one of nine SEC schools represented in this year’s bracket. No. 4 Virginia Tech is the highest-seeded team out of the ACC, which also boasts nine entrants into this year’s field. The Hokies are hosting an NCAA baseball regional for only the second time in school history. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five schools vying for a chance to win the title and the Sun Belt is represented by four squads.

The worldwide leader in sports will have coverage of as many as 153 games throughout the tournament from Friday through June 27 at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Baseball fans can follow all of the action across six ESPN linear networks as well as on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Every game of regional play will be showcased on “Squeeze Play” on ESPN+ throughout Regional play and on linear channels throughout the weekend. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights, and more through the College Baseball Regionals. ESPN+ will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend.

Knoxville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 Noon Campbell vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+ 6 p.m. Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Stanford Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 4 p.m. Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+ 9 p.m. UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State ESPN+ Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 10 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 10 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Corvallis Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 4 p.m. San Diego vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU 10 p.m. New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPNU Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD 10 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD 9 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Blacksburg Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Columbia vs. Gonzaga ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech ACC Network Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

College Station Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M ESPN+ 8 p.m. Louisiana vs. TCU ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Coral Gables Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 10 a.m. Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.) ESPN+ 1:55 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPN+ Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Stillwater Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas SEC Network 7 p.m. Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Greenville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia ESPN+ Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Austin Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. DBU vs. Louisiana Tech ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 8 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 3 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Chapel Hill Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina ESPN+ 7 p.m. VCU vs. Georgia ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 6 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Hattiesburg Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss ESPN+ 7 p.m. Kennesaw State vs. LSU ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Louisville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 12 Louisville ESPN+ 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Oregon ESPNU Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD 4 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD 4 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Gainesville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Liberty vs. Oklahoma ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Auburn Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 Noon Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN2 7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

College Park Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 Noon Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN2 7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Statesboro Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 7 p.m. UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern ESPN+ Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD 7 p.m. Game 4 TBD Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD 7 p.m. Game 6 TBD Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

All Live TV Streaming Options