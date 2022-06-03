How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals Live Without Cable
For 64 college baseball teams, the road to Omaha and a national championship begins on Friday, June 3 on the ESPN family of networks with the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals. The top 16 teams in the country will host four-team mini, double-elimination tournaments to determine which teams move on to next weekend’s Super Regionals. You can watch all of the action with a Subscription to Sling TV and ESPN+.
How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals
- When: Beginning June 3
- Where: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.
All games will be available to stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on “ESPN Squeeze Play.”
About the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals
The Tennessee Volunteers claimed the top spot heading into the 2022 college baseball postseason and are one of nine SEC schools represented in this year’s bracket. No. 4 Virginia Tech is the highest-seeded team out of the ACC, which also boasts nine entrants into this year’s field. The Hokies are hosting an NCAA baseball regional for only the second time in school history. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five schools vying for a chance to win the title and the Sun Belt is represented by four squads.
The worldwide leader in sports will have coverage of as many as 153 games throughout the tournament from Friday through June 27 at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Baseball fans can follow all of the action across six ESPN linear networks as well as on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.
Every game of regional play will be showcased on “Squeeze Play” on ESPN+ throughout Regional play and on linear channels throughout the weekend. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights, and more through the College Baseball Regionals. ESPN+ will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend.
Knoxville Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|Noon
|Campbell vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Stanford Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|4 p.m.
|Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|10 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Corvallis Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|4 p.m.
|San Diego vs. Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 4
|4 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|10 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|4 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|9 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Blacksburg Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Columbia vs. Gonzaga
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
College Station Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Louisiana vs. TCU
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Coral Gables Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|10 a.m.
|Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.)
|ESPN+
|1:55 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. Arizona
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Stillwater Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Greenville Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Austin Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas
|Longhorn Network
|7:30 p.m.
|DBU vs. Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|8 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Chapel Hill Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|VCU vs. Georgia
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|6 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Hattiesburg Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State vs. LSU
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|4 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Louisville Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 12 Louisville
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Michigan vs. Oregon
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 4
|Noon
|Game 3
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|Noon
|Game 5
|TBD
|4 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Gainesville Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|1 p.m.
|Liberty vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|1 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|1 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Auburn Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|Noon
|Florida State vs. UCLA
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|7 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
Statesboro Regional
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Fri, June 3
|2 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Sat, June 4
|1 p.m.
|Game 3
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 4
|TBD
|Sun, June 5
|2 p.m.
|Game 5
|TBD
|7 p.m.
|Game 6
|TBD
|Mon, June 6
|6 p.m.
|Game 7 – If Necessary
|TBD
DTV STREAM
fuboTV
Hulu
Philo
Sling TV
YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|SEC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|ACC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|Longhorn Network
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^
$11
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Longhorn Network
Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, and ACC Network + 26 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU