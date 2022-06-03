 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

For 64 college baseball teams, the road to Omaha and a national championship begins on Friday, June 3 on the ESPN family of networks with the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals. The top 16 teams in the country will host four-team mini, double-elimination tournaments to determine which teams move on to next weekend’s Super Regionals. You can watch all of the action with a Subscription to Sling TV and ESPN+.

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals

All games will be available to stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN App with exclusive, whip-around coverage on “ESPN Squeeze Play.”

About the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals

The Tennessee Volunteers claimed the top spot heading into the 2022 college baseball postseason and are one of nine SEC schools represented in this year’s bracket. No. 4 Virginia Tech is the highest-seeded team out of the ACC, which also boasts nine entrants into this year’s field. The Hokies are hosting an NCAA baseball regional for only the second time in school history. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have five schools vying for a chance to win the title and the Sun Belt is represented by four squads.

The worldwide leader in sports will have coverage of as many as 153 games throughout the tournament from Friday through June 27 at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Baseball fans can follow all of the action across six ESPN linear networks as well as on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Every game of regional play will be showcased on “Squeeze Play” on ESPN+ throughout Regional play and on linear channels throughout the weekend. Squeeze Play is home for around-the-clock multi-game coverage, weather updates, scores, highlights, and more through the College Baseball Regionals. ESPN+ will feature up to four live games simultaneously throughout the weekend.

Knoxville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3  Noon Campbell vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+
6 p.m. Alabama State vs. No. 1 Tennessee SEC Network
Sat, June 4  Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6  1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Stanford Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 4 p.m. Binghamton vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+
9 p.m. UC Santa Barbara vs. Texas State ESPN+
Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 10 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Corvallis Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 4 p.m. San Diego vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU
10 p.m. New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Oregon State ESPNU
Sat, June 4 4 p.m. Game 3 TBD
10 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 4 p.m. Game 5 TBD
9 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Blacksburg Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Columbia vs. Gonzaga ESPN+
7 p.m. Wright State vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech ACC Network
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

College Station Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Texas A&M ESPN+
8 p.m. Louisiana vs. TCU ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
8 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Coral Gables Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 10 a.m. Canisius vs. No. 6 Miami (Fla.) ESPN+
1:55 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPN+
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Stillwater Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas SEC Network
7 p.m. Missouri State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Greenville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Coppin State vs. No. 8 East Carolina ESPN+
6 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia ESPN+
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Austin Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Air Force vs. No. 9 Texas Longhorn Network
7:30 p.m. DBU vs. Louisiana Tech ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
8 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 3 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Chapel Hill Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Hofstra vs. No. 10 North Carolina ESPN+
7 p.m. VCU vs. Georgia ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
6 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Hattiesburg Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Army vs. No. 11 Southern Miss ESPN+
7 p.m. Kennesaw State vs. LSU ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 4 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Louisville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 12 Louisville ESPN+
7 p.m. Michigan vs. Oregon ESPNU
Sat, June 4 Noon Game 3 TBD
4 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 Noon Game 5 TBD
4 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Gainesville Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 1 p.m. Liberty vs. Oklahoma ESPN+
6:30 p.m. Central Michigan vs. No. 13 Florida ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 1 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 1 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Auburn Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 Noon Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN2
7 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana vs. No. 14 Auburn ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

College Park Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 7 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD

Statesboro Regional

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Fri, June 3 2 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame ACC Network
7 p.m. UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Georgia Southern ESPN+
Sat, June 4 1 p.m. Game 3 TBD
7 p.m. Game 4 TBD
Sun, June 5 2 p.m. Game 5 TBD
7 p.m. Game 6 TBD
Mon, June 6 6 p.m. Game 7 – If Necessary TBD
All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Longhorn Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, and ACC Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, and ACC Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, and ACC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, and ACC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Preview the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament:

