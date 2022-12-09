 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The World Cup isn’t the only soccer action in town! The NCAA Men’s College Cup, which annually crowns the top team in men’s collegiate soccer, will decide on a champion this weekend. ESPNU is your home for the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 9, with No. 3 Syracuse facing off against Creighton at 6 p.m. ET, followed by No. 13 Indiana taking on Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winners will face off in the championship match set for Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

You are also able to stream all three of the championship weekend matches with a subscription to ESPN+.

About the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup

Indiana makes its 22nd appearance in the Men’s College Cup in search of the program’s ninth national title and first since 2012. This will be Pittsburgh’s first trip back to the semifinals since 2020 when they fell to the Hoosiers in the semifinals, while Syracuse returns after a seven-year absence (2015) and Creighton make their way back for the first time in 10 years (2012). All three programs are looking for their first Men’s College Cup title.

2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Friday, Dec. 9 6 p.m. Creighton vs. No. 3 Syracuse ESPNU, ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Indiana ESPNU, ESPN+
Monday, Dec. 12 6 p.m. Men’s College Cup Championship ESPNU, ESPN+

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Pitt advances to 2022 Men's College Cup on OT goal vs. Portland

