How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Eight squads remain in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships. Will Olympic hero Suni Lee and her Auburn Tigers or fellow gold medalist Jade Carey and the Oklahoma Sooners take the crown? Will the favorite Florida Gators live up to their No. 1 ranking? Or will one of the other five teams — Utah, Alabama, Minnesota, Michigan, or Missouri — pull off an upset and emerge victoriously? You can watch the semifinal sessions starting at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14 on ESPN2, with the national championship round airing on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET (first semifinal session) and 6 p.m. ET (second semifinal session); Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET (first semifinal session) and 6 p.m. ET (second semifinal session); Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2 (Semifinals); ABC (Finals)

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Schedule

Session 1 (Alabama, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah)

SESSION ONE VAULT BARS BEAM FLOOR Rotation One OKLAHOMA ALABAMA MINNESOTA UTAH Jade Carey (OSU) Sarah Shaffer (Ark.) Sirena Linton (Ariz.) Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Rotation Two UTAH OKLAHOMA ALABAMA MINNESOTA Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Jade Carey (OSU) Skyla Schulte (MSU) Jaye Mack (Ill. St.) Rotation Three MINNESOTA UTAH OKLAHOMA ALABAMA Mia Townes (UIUC) Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Jade Carey (OSU) Kyla Bryant (Stan.) Rotation Four ALABAMA MINNESOTA UTAH OKLAHOMA Gayla Griswold (LU) Mia Takekawa (UIUC) Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Jade Carey (OSU)

Session 2 (Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Missouri)

SESSION TWO VAULT BARS BEAM FLOOR Rotation One FLORIDA MISSOURI AUBURN MICHIGAN Raena Worley (UK) Jordan Chiles (UCLA) Adeline Kenlin (Iowa) Norah Flatley (UCLA) Rotation Two MICHIGAN FLORIDA MISSOURI AUBURN Norah Flatley (UCLA) Raena Worley (UK) Abbie Thompson (DU) Hailey Davis (UK) Rotation Three AUBURN MICHIGAN FLORIDA MISSOURI Kiya Johnson (LSU) Norah Flatley (UCLA) Raena Worley (UK) Jordan Chiles (UCLA) Rotation Four MISSOURI AUBURN MICHIGAN FLORIDA Elexis Edwards (tOSU) Cally Nixon (UK) Norah Flatley (UCLA) Raena Worley (UK)

National Championship Schedule

To be determined following Thursday’s semifinal rounds.

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

