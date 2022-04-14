 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2 ABC

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Eight squads remain in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships. Will Olympic hero Suni Lee and her Auburn Tigers or fellow gold medalist Jade Carey and the Oklahoma Sooners take the crown? Will the favorite Florida Gators live up to their No. 1 ranking? Or will one of the other five teams — Utah, Alabama, Minnesota, Michigan, or Missouri — pull off an upset and emerge victoriously? You can watch the semifinal sessions starting at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14 on ESPN2, with the national championship round airing on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live For Free Without Cable

  • When: Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET (first semifinal session) and 6 p.m. ET (second semifinal session); Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN2 (Semifinals); ABC (Finals)
  • Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Schedule

(schedule courtesy of NCAA.com)

Session 1 (Alabama, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah)

SESSION ONE VAULT BARS BEAM FLOOR
Rotation One OKLAHOMA ALABAMA MINNESOTA UTAH
Jade Carey (OSU) Sarah Shaffer (Ark.) Sirena Linton (Ariz.) Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.)
Rotation Two UTAH OKLAHOMA ALABAMA MINNESOTA
Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Jade Carey (OSU) Skyla Schulte (MSU) Jaye Mack (Ill. St.)
Rotation Three MINNESOTA UTAH OKLAHOMA ALABAMA
Mia Townes (UIUC) Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Jade Carey (OSU) Kyla Bryant (Stan.)
Rotation Four ALABAMA MINNESOTA UTAH OKLAHOMA
Gayla Griswold (LU) Mia Takekawa (UIUC) Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.) Jade Carey (OSU)

Session 2 (Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Missouri)

SESSION TWO VAULT BARS BEAM FLOOR
Rotation One FLORIDA MISSOURI AUBURN MICHIGAN
Raena Worley (UK) Jordan Chiles (UCLA) Adeline Kenlin (Iowa) Norah Flatley (UCLA)
Rotation Two MICHIGAN FLORIDA MISSOURI AUBURN
Norah Flatley (UCLA) Raena Worley (UK) Abbie Thompson (DU) Hailey Davis (UK)
Rotation Three AUBURN MICHIGAN FLORIDA MISSOURI
Kiya Johnson (LSU) Norah Flatley (UCLA) Raena Worley (UK) Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
Rotation Four MISSOURI AUBURN MICHIGAN FLORIDA
Elexis Edwards (tOSU) Cally Nixon (UK) Norah Flatley (UCLA) Raena Worley (UK)

National Championship Schedule

To be determined following Thursday’s semifinal rounds.

How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Suni Lee — Perfect 10 on beam at 2022 NCAA gymnastics regional finals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.