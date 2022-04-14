How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live for Free Without Cable
Eight squads remain in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships. Will Olympic hero Suni Lee and her Auburn Tigers or fellow gold medalist Jade Carey and the Oklahoma Sooners take the crown? Will the favorite Florida Gators live up to their No. 1 ranking? Or will one of the other five teams — Utah, Alabama, Minnesota, Michigan, or Missouri — pull off an upset and emerge victoriously? You can watch the semifinal sessions starting at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14 on ESPN2, with the national championship round airing on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
- When: Thursday, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET (first semifinal session) and 6 p.m. ET (second semifinal session); Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2 (Semifinals); ABC (Finals)
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Schedule
Session 1 (Alabama, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah)
|SESSION ONE
|VAULT
|BARS
|BEAM
|FLOOR
|Rotation One
|OKLAHOMA
|ALABAMA
|MINNESOTA
|UTAH
|Jade Carey (OSU)
|Sarah Shaffer (Ark.)
|Sirena Linton (Ariz.)
|Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.)
|Rotation Two
|UTAH
|OKLAHOMA
|ALABAMA
|MINNESOTA
|Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.)
|Jade Carey (OSU)
|Skyla Schulte (MSU)
|Jaye Mack (Ill. St.)
|Rotation Three
|MINNESOTA
|UTAH
|OKLAHOMA
|ALABAMA
|Mia Townes (UIUC)
|Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.)
|Jade Carey (OSU)
|Kyla Bryant (Stan.)
|Rotation Four
|ALABAMA
|MINNESOTA
|UTAH
|OKLAHOMA
|Gayla Griswold (LU)
|Mia Takekawa (UIUC)
|Kennedy Hambrick (Ark.)
|Jade Carey (OSU)
Session 2 (Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Missouri)
|SESSION TWO
|VAULT
|BARS
|BEAM
|FLOOR
|Rotation One
|FLORIDA
|MISSOURI
|AUBURN
|MICHIGAN
|Raena Worley (UK)
|Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
|Adeline Kenlin (Iowa)
|Norah Flatley (UCLA)
|Rotation Two
|MICHIGAN
|FLORIDA
|MISSOURI
|AUBURN
|Norah Flatley (UCLA)
|Raena Worley (UK)
|Abbie Thompson (DU)
|Hailey Davis (UK)
|Rotation Three
|AUBURN
|MICHIGAN
|FLORIDA
|MISSOURI
|Kiya Johnson (LSU)
|Norah Flatley (UCLA)
|Raena Worley (UK)
|Jordan Chiles (UCLA)
|Rotation Four
|MISSOURI
|AUBURN
|MICHIGAN
|FLORIDA
|Elexis Edwards (tOSU)
|Cally Nixon (UK)
|Norah Flatley (UCLA)
|Raena Worley (UK)
National Championship Schedule
To be determined following Thursday’s semifinal rounds.
How to Stream the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
