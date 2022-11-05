How to Watch the 2022 New York City Marathon Live For Free Without Cable

One of the toughest endurance tests in the world is coming to ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN3 this weekend. The 2022 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6. The race covers over 26 miles, and the 2022 marathon will be the 53rd annual running. The race will have a star-studded flair this year, as Ashton Kutcher, Amy Robach, Tiki Barber, Matt James, Ellie Kemper, and Claire Holt are all set to participate. You can watch the 2022 New York City Marathon starting at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 New York City Marathon

The race will also be available to New York customers via WABC-TV and the ABC7 New York app.

ESPN will also provide Spanish-language coverage of the marathon for the first time, which can be streamed live via the ESPN app.

About the 2022 New York City Marathon

The 53rd running of the New York City marathon will chart its customary 26+ mile course around the city. This year, the field will not be limited to a certain number of participants because of COVID restrictions. The marathon typically draws well over 50,000 runners each year, so it will be interesting to see what the field looks like with no limits.

Joining the talent team for this year’s domestic broadcast will be five-time New York City Marathon champion and 13-time Paralympic medalist Kurt Fearnley and running reporter Chris Chavez. Fearnley will be in the broadcast booth as a race analyst for all four professional divisions, and Chavez will make his broadcast debut. ESPN SportsCenter Anchors John Anderson and Sage Steele, Olympics broadcaster Lewis Johnson, three-time Olympian and former American record-holder Deena Kastor, and Olympian Carrie Tollefson will round out the national talent.

Date/ Time (ET) Details Network Sun., Nov. 6 7-8:30 a.m. Pre-Race Coverage ESPN3 (accessible on the ESPN App and ESPN.com) 8:30-11:30 a.m. Live race broadcast ESPN2, ESPN App, ESPN3 (Spanish language) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Continuing race broadcast ESPN App, ESPN3 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Finish line view ESPN3 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Encore presentation ABC 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Re-air of race ESPN Deportes 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Final finisher ESPN3

How to Stream the 2022 New York City Marathon on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 New York City Marathon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

