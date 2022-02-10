How to Watch the 2022 NFL Honors Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

For the first time ever, the NFL Honors ceremony will take place on a Thursday. See who will be crowned league MVP, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, rookies of the year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, and more. ABC and NFL Network will both broadcast the event live, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Here are the when, where, and how to watch the NFL Honors ceremony.

How to Watch NFL Honors Live Without Cable

You can also stream the event with a a subscription to ESPN+.

Awards announced during the NFL Honors ceremony

AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

How to Stream the 2022 NFL Honors Ceremony for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Honors Ceremony live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options