How to Watch the 2022 NFL Honors Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More
For the first time ever, the NFL Honors ceremony will take place on a Thursday. See who will be crowned league MVP, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, rookies of the year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, and more. ABC and NFL Network will both broadcast the event live, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Here are the when, where, and how to watch the NFL Honors ceremony.
How to Watch NFL Honors Live Without Cable
- When: Thursday, February 10
- TV: ABC, NFL Network
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can also stream the event with a a subscription to ESPN+.
Awards announced during the NFL Honors ceremony
- AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
- AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
- NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
- Bud Light Celly of the Year
- Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
- Deacon Jones Award
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
How to Stream the 2022 NFL Honors Ceremony for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Honors Ceremony live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.
