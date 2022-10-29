 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
How to Watch the 2022 NWSL Championship, Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The top two teams in the NWSL meet at Audi Field in Washington D.C. to determine the 2022 NWSL champion this weekend on CBS and Paramount+. The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current enter the championship match with very different paths and franchise trajectories. For the Thorns, the championship round is nothing new — this will mark the franchise’s fourth appearance in the NWSL title game, where they’ve gone 2-1 in their previous three chances. For the Current, this will be the team’s first title appearance. Watch the action on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NWSL Championship Game

About the 2022 NWSL Championship

A soccer-specific, grass stadium with a seating capacity of 20,000, Audi Field serves as the home of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United and has been the primary venue for Spirit matches this season. On Saturday, it will host its first-ever professional women’s soccer championship match. This will also mark the first time a women’s soccer championship match will be held in primetime.

“We are delighted to bring the NWSL Championship to D.C. this year and, thanks to the continued collaboration with our partners at CBS and Ally, equally excited to present the match in its first-ever primetime slot for fans tuning in across the country,” said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman. “As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve. We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.”

“We are thrilled to present the NWSL Championship Game in primetime, creating more exposure and reach for this fantastic league as we showcase the best in soccer to a passionate fanbase as well as a new audience,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president, programming, CBS Sports. “We appreciate the partnership with the NWSL and Ally, as together we make league history in a historic year, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.”

The Thorns have won four of their six all-time meetings with the Current, including a 3-0 drubbing back in April. In September, the Current was able to force a 1-1 draw. The Thorns enter as -112 moneyline favorites according to Barstool Sportsbook, and the Current enter as +200 underdogs. A full-time draw nets you +280 odds.

NWSL Championship 2022 Picks & Predictions: Portland Thorns v Kansas City Current | Analysis

