How to Watch the 2022 Return of LaLiga Soccer following World Cup Break Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2022 FIFA World Cup may be over, but that doesn’t mean Europe’s marquee soccer leagues are done for the year. LaLiga, the top soccer league in Spain, is returning to action this weekend on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Dozens of players featured in World Cup matches will be back in action for their home clubs, and over the next two weekends, 20 matches will be played. You can watch the return of the beautiful game in Spain with a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch the Return of LaLiga Soccer

About the Return of LaLiga Soccer

The World Cup hiatus is over, and it’s safe to say LaLiga was well-represented in the tournament. More than 80 LaLiga players represented their national teams in the World Cup, including U.S. Men’s National Team players Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).

Players from the Argentina-France World Cup Final, which has been rated the best Final in the history of the competition, are Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth (Villareal), Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, and Alejandro “Papu” Gómez (Sevilla). For France: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

Check below for a full schedule of matches over the next two weekends!

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s)
Thu, Dec. 29 11 a.m. Girona FC vs Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
1:15 p.m. Real Betis vs Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Fri, Dec. 30 11:15 a.m. Getafe CF vs RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
1:15 p.m. RC Celta vs Sevilla FC

Lopez and Diaz		 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
1:15 p.m. Cádiz CF vs UD Almería ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Dec. 31 8 a.m. FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Real Sociedad vs CA Osasuna ESPN+
10:15 a.m. Villareal CF vs Valencia CF

Lopez and Diaz		 ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Fri, Jan. 6 12:30 p.m. Elche CF vs RC Celta ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Valencia CF vs Cádiz CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Jan. 7 10:15 a.m. Villareal CF vs Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs Real Valladolid CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs Girona FC ESPN+
Sun, Jan. 8 8 a.m. UD Almería vs Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
12:30 p.m. Sevilla FC vs Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Mon, Jan. 9 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

How to Stream the Return of LaLiga Soccer on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the return of LaLiga Soccer using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN Deportes≥ $104.99^
$5		-^
$6		--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN Deportes + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Real Madrid Players Prepare for the Return of LaLiga

