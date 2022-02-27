How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards Live for Free Without Cable

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, February 27. The two-hour ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 PM ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The ceremony will also be available to stream on-demand on HBO Max the following day.

In recent years, Hollywood players have moved aggressively into the streaming space. WarnerMedia was on top with 18 nominations across both film and television. When counting the shows the company produces for other distributors such as Apple and Netflix, the tally increases to a total of 26 nominations. Netflix was close behind with 17 nominations in both TV and film categories, Disney had 13 nominations thanks to its streaming services Hulu and Disney+.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.