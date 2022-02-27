How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards Live for Free Without Cable
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, February 27. The two-hour ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 PM ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The ceremony will also be available to stream on-demand on HBO Max the following day.
How to Watch the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- When: Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET
- TV: TNT and TBS
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
In recent years, Hollywood players have moved aggressively into the streaming space. WarnerMedia was on top with 18 nominations across both film and television. When counting the shows the company produces for other distributors such as Apple and Netflix, the tally increases to a total of 26 nominations. Netflix was close behind with 17 nominations in both TV and film categories, Disney had 13 nominations thanks to its streaming services Hulu and Disney+.
Nominees
TV Series
-
The White LotusJuly 11, 2021
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Murray Bartlett; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge
-
Scenes from a MarriageSeptember 12, 2021
A chronicle of the many years of love and turmoil that bind a contemporary American couple, tracking their relationship as it progresses through a number of successive stages: matrimony, parenthood, infidelity, divorce and subsequent partnerships.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Oscar Isaac.
-
DopesickOctober 13, 2021
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michael Keaton
-
HalstonMay 14, 2021
American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ewan McGregor
-
Mare of EasttownApril 18, 2021
A detective in a small Pennsylvania town (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. The stellar cast features Jean Smart, David Denman, and Guy Pearce.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Evan Peters;
-
GeniusApril 25, 2017
The life stories of history’s greatest minds. From their days as young adults to their final years we see their discoveries, loves, relationships, causes, flaws and genius.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Cynthia Erivo
-
MaidOctober 1, 2021
After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses and fights to provide a better future for her child.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Margaret Qualley
-
The Kominsky MethodNovember 16, 2018
An aging actor, who long ago enjoyed a brush with fame, makes his living as an acting coach.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Douglas; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham
-
Only Murders in the BuildingAugust 31, 2021
Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Steve Martin and Martin Short; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
-
The GreatMay 15, 2020
A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great and her explosive relationship with husband Peter, the emperor of Russia.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Elle Fanning; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
-
The ChairAugust 20, 2021
At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Sandra Oh
-
HacksMay 13, 2021
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart ; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
-
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
-
The Morning ShowNovember 1, 2019
A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
-
Squid GameSeptember 17, 2021
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-Jae; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-yeon; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
-
The Handmaid's TaleApril 26, 2017
Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Moss; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
-
YellowstoneJune 20, 2018
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Movies
-
BelfastNovember 11, 2021
Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Caitríona Balfe; Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
-
Nightmare AlleyDecember 2, 2021
An ambitious carnival man with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Cate Blanchett
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose
-
The Power of the DogNovember 17, 2021
A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son, until long-hidden secrets come to light.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Kirsten Dunst; Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Kodi Smit-McPhee; Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Benedict Cumberbatch.
-
PassingOctober 27, 2021
In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who’s passing as white.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Ruth Negga
-
The Tender BarDecember 17, 2021
J.R. is a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams, with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ben Affleck
-
Licorice PizzaNovember 26, 2021
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Bradley Cooper
-
CODAAugust 11, 2021
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur; Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
-
House of GucciNovember 24, 2021
When Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately…murder.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Jared Leto; Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lady Gaga; Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
-
The Eyes of Tammy FayeSeptember 17, 2021
In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain
-
The Lost DaughterDecember 16, 2021
A woman’s seaside vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman
-
RespectAugust 12, 2021
The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jennifer Hudson
-
Being the RicardosDecember 10, 2021
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Nicole Kidman; Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Javier Bardem
-
The Tragedy of MacbethDecember 5, 2021
Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders his king and takes the throne for himself.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington
-
tick, tick… BOOM!November 11, 2021
On the cusp of his 30th birthday, Jonathon Larson, a promising young theater composer, navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Andrew Garfield
-
King RichardNovember 18, 2021
The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith; Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
-
Don't Look UpDecember 7, 2021
Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
How to Stream the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•