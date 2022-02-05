How to Watch the 2022 Senior Bowl Live for Free Without Cable
This year’s Senior Bowl will feature elite draft prospects from around the United States who have been selected to showcase their talent and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams. Taking place at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, February 5, at 2:30 PM ET, you can watch the game on the NFL Network live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 Senior Bowl Live
- When: Saturday, February 5, at 2:30 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Who Are the 2022 Senior Bowl Participants?
This year, the National Team is coached by the New York Jets coaching staff and led by former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett The American Team is coached by the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff and led by former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
The game’s two 55-man rosters are built by a team of regional scouts under the direction of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.
Quarterback
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- Carson Strong, Nevada
- Malik Willis, Liberty
- Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
Running Back
- James Cook, Georgia
- Jeremiah Hall (FB), Oklahoma
- Hassan Haskins, Michigan
- Connor Heyward (FB), Michigan State
- Dameon Pierce, Florida
- D’Vonte Price, FlU
- Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
- Abram Smith, Baylor
- Rachaad White, Arizona State
Wide Reciever
- Calvin Austin III, Memphis
- Jahan Dotson, Penn State
- Romeo Doubs, Nevada
- Dontario Drummond, Mississippi
- Danny Gray, SMU
- Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
- Bo Melton, Rutgers
- Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
- Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
- Khalil Shakir, Boise State
- Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
- Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
Tight End
- Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
- Grant Calcaterra, SMU
- Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
- Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
- Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
- Trey McBride, Colorado State
- Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
- Cole Turner, Nevada
Offensive Line
- Spencer Burford, UTSA
- Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
- Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
- Ed Ingram, LSU
- Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- Abraham Lucas, Washington State
- Max Mitchell, Louisiana
- Dylan Parham, Memphis
- Chris Paul, Tulsa
- Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
- Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
- Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
- Justin Shaffer, Georgia
- Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
- Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga
- Andrew Stueber, Michigan
- Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
- Nick Zakelj, Fordham
Edge Rusher
- Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech
- Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
- Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
- Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
- Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
- Jesse Luketa, Penn State
- Boye Mafe, Minnesota
- DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
- Jeremiah Moon, Florida
- Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
- Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
- Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
- Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
- Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
Defensive Line
- Zachary Carter, Florida
- Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
- Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
- Logan Hall, Houston
- Travis Jones, Connecticut
- Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
- Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- John Ridgeway, Arkansas
- Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Linebacker
- Troy Andersen, Montana State
- Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
- Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
- Terrel Bernard, Baylor
- Damone Clark, LSU
- Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
- D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
- Devin Lloyd, Utah
- Chad Muma, Wyoming
- Mike Rose, Iowa State
- Channing Tindall, Georgia
- Quay Walker, Georgia
Cornerback
- Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
- Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
- Akayleb Evans, Missouri
- Mario Goodrich, Clemson
- Marcus Jones, Houston
- Derion Kendrick, Georgia
- Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
- Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
- Roger McCreary, Auburn
- Riley Moss, Iowa
- Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
- Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
- Josh Thompson, Texas
- Jaylen Watson, Washington State
- Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
- Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Safety
- Tycen Anderson, Toledo
- Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
- Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
- Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
- JoJo Domann, Nebraska
- Leon O’Neal, Texas A&M
- Jalen Pitre, Baylor
- Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
Specialists
- Cal Adomitis (LS), Pittsburgh
- Jake Camarda (P), Georgia
- Andrew Mevis (K), Iowa State
- Jordan Silver (LS), Arkansas
- -Jordan Stout (P), Penn State
How to Stream 2022 Senior Bowl Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Senior Bowl on NFL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•