How to Watch the 2022 Senior Bowl Live for Free Without Cable

This year’s Senior Bowl will feature elite draft prospects from around the United States who have been selected to showcase their talent and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams. Taking place at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, February 5, at 2:30 PM ET, you can watch the game on the NFL Network live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Senior Bowl Live

When: Saturday, February 5, at 2:30 PM ET

TV: NFL Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Who Are the 2022 Senior Bowl Participants?

This year, the National Team is coached by the New York Jets coaching staff and led by former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett The American Team is coached by the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff and led by former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

The game’s two 55-man rosters are built by a team of regional scouts under the direction of Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Quarterback

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Carson Strong, Nevada

Malik Willis, Liberty

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Running Back

James Cook, Georgia

Jeremiah Hall (FB), Oklahoma

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Connor Heyward (FB), Michigan State

Dameon Pierce, Florida

D’Vonte Price, FlU

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

Abram Smith, Baylor

Rachaad White, Arizona State

Wide Reciever

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Dontario Drummond, Mississippi

Danny Gray, SMU

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

Tight End

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Trey McBride, Colorado State

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Cole Turner, Nevada

Offensive Line

Spencer Burford, UTSA

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

Ed Ingram, LSU

Zion Johnson, Boston College

Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Max Mitchell, Louisiana

Dylan Parham, Memphis

Chris Paul, Tulsa

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Nick Zakelj, Fordham

Edge Rusher

Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Jeremiah Moon, Florida

Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Defensive Line

Zachary Carter, Florida

Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Logan Hall, Houston

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Linebacker

Troy Andersen, Montana State

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Damone Clark, LSU

Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Chad Muma, Wyoming

Mike Rose, Iowa State

Channing Tindall, Georgia

Quay Walker, Georgia

Cornerback

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Mario Goodrich, Clemson

Marcus Jones, Houston

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Riley Moss, Iowa

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Josh Thompson, Texas

Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Safety

Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

JoJo Domann, Nebraska

Leon O’Neal, Texas A&M

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

Specialists

Cal Adomitis (LS), Pittsburgh

Jake Camarda (P), Georgia

Andrew Mevis (K), Iowa State

Jordan Silver (LS), Arkansas

-Jordan Stout (P), Penn State

How to Stream 2022 Senior Bowl Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Senior Bowl on NFL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.