How to Watch the 2022 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Live Without Cable
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a unique basketball competition: A 64-team, single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament made up of players with experience playing in college, the NBA, and around the world. The 2022 edition of TBT will air on ESPN and its family of networks for the ninth year. The first game tips off on Saturday, July 16 and continue through Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can stream it with a subscription to Sling TV.
- When: Saturday, July 16 through Tuesday, August 2
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU
- Stream: Watch with 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV
The biggest games are streaming on ESPN and ESPN2, with additional coverage on ESPNU and ESPN3. The least expensive option is a subscription to Sling TV, which is only $17.50 for your first month. You can also stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
About The 2022 The Basketball Tournament
All 63 games of The Basketball Tournament air set to air on ESPN networks, including a 12 noon ET game on July 16 that will take place outdoors at New York’s famed Rucker Park. That game will air on ESPN2. This year’s tournament will feature more than 70 players with NBA experience, including guard Jimmer Fredette.
TBT features a mix of all-star and college alumni teams in a chase for a winner-take-all $1 million prize.
Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel, and King McClure are set to call the games for ESPN, with Angel Gray and Ashley ShahAhmadi serving as sideline reporters. Championship Week will take place July 28 through Aug. 2 in Dayton, Ohio.
“This year’s field is electrifying,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said when the bracket was announced. “Nine years ago, we set out to be the home for high stakes, open-to-all basketball, pitting people against one another from all walks of life. This year’s field demonstrates how far we’ve come. It is exceptionally diverse and talented. I can’t wait to see what team wins six straight games.”
Creighton Regional
Sokol Arena; Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 16
|Noon
|Game 1: 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Cru
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Arkansas vs 7 Da Guys STL
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Always Us vs 5 Jackson
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 4: 3 Blue Crew vs 6 Team Overtime
|ESPN2
|Sun, July 17
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: 8 Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner
|ESPN3
|Tue, July 19
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner
|ESPN2
Rucker Park Regional
Marius Court; Saturday, July 16 – Wednesday, July 20
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 16
|Noon
|Game 1: 2 Austism Army vs 7 Peacock Nation
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 Ex-Pats vs 6 Big 5
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 3: 1 YGC vs 8 Hoopville
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Game 4: 4 HBCUnited vs 5 Skip To My Lou
|ESPN3
|Sun, July 17
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPNU
|Wed, July 20
|8 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN
Xavier Regional
Cintas Center; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 18
|1 p.m.
|Game 1: 1 Florida TNT vs 8 Team Aboutbillions
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Game 2: 4 Nasty Nati vs 5 Ft. Wayne Champs
|ESPN3
|6 p.m.
|Game 3: 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Defeat Diabetes
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 4: 3 Zip Em Up vs 6 Sweet Home Alabama
|ESPNU
|Wed, July 20
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPN3
|Thu, July 21
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN3
Albuquerque Regional
The Pit; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Mon, July 18
|3 p.m.
|Game 1: 3 LA Cheaters vs 6 Rams Up
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Challenge ALS vs 7 Once a Bronco
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 3: 1 Heartfire vs 8 Competitive Choice
|ESPN3
|10 p.m.
|Game 4: 4 Enchantment vs 5 Panamaniacs
|ESPNU
|Tue, July 19
|7 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPN2
|Thu, July 21
|9 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN3
Wichita Regional
Koch Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 22
|2 p.m.
|Game 1: 2 Eberlein Drive vs 7 Bleed Green
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 Purple & Black vs 6 Lone Star Legends
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Stillwater Stars vs 5 Air Raiders
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Aftershocks vs 8 We Are D3
|ESPNU
|Sat, July 23
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPN3
|Mon, July 25
|9 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN2
Syracuse Regional
SRC Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, July 22
|Noon
|Game 1: 3 Friday Beers vs 6 Mental Toughness
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 2 Blue Collar U vs 3 NG Saints
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 The Nerd Team vs 5 Brown & White
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Boeheim’s Army vs 8 India Rising
|ESPN
|Sat, July 23
|Noon
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPN
|Mon, July 25
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN2
West Virginia Regional
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, July 24
|Noon
|Game 1: 2 Bucketneers vs 7 Fully Loaded
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 WoCo Showtime vs 6 War Ready
|ESPN3
|5 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Herd That vs 5 Founding Fathers
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 4: 1 Best Virginia vs 8 Virginia Dream
|ESPN2
|Tue, July 26
|6 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN3
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPN3
|Wed, July 27
|7 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN3
Dayton Regional
UD Arena; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sun, July 24
|1 p.m.
|Game 1: 1 TMT vs 8 Athletics Miami
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Game 2: 3 Red Scare vs 6 Cititeam
|ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: 4 Men of Mackey vs 5 Mid American Unity
|ESPN3
|9 p.m.
|Game 4: 2 Golden Eagles vs 7 Ohio 1804
|ESPN3
|Tue, July 26
|7 p.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4
|ESPN2
|Wed, July 27
|8 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6
|ESPN3
Championship Week Quarterfinals
Wichita – Koch Arena; Wednesday, July 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, July 27
|8 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Region vs Omaha Regional
|ESPNU
Championship Week Quarterfinals
University of Dayton Arena – Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thu, July 28
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 2: Xavier vs Rucker Park Finalists
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|33-Point Contest
|ESPN2
|Fri, July 29
|7 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 3: Syracuse vs Albuquerque Regional Finalists
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Quarterfinal 4: Dayton vs Charleston Regional Finalists
|ESPN
Championship Week Semifinals and Championship
University of Dayton Arena – Saturday, July 30 – Tuesday, Aug. 2
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sat, July 30
|4 p.m.
|Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|Tue, Aug. 2
|8 p.m.
|TBT Championship Game
|ESPN
How to Stream the 2022 The Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 The Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.
