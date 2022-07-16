How to Watch the 2022 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Live Without Cable

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a unique basketball competition: A 64-team, single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament made up of players with experience playing in college, the NBA, and around the world. The 2022 edition of TBT will air on ESPN and its family of networks for the ninth year. The first game tips off on Saturday, July 16 and continue through Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can stream it with a subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch the 2022 The Basketball Tournament

The biggest games are streaming on ESPN and ESPN2, with additional coverage on ESPNU and ESPN3. The least expensive option is a subscription to Sling TV, which is only $17.50 for your first month. You can also stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About The 2022 The Basketball Tournament

All 63 games of The Basketball Tournament air set to air on ESPN networks, including a 12 noon ET game on July 16 that will take place outdoors at New York’s famed Rucker Park. That game will air on ESPN2. This year’s tournament will feature more than 70 players with NBA experience, including guard Jimmer Fredette.

TBT features a mix of all-star and college alumni teams in a chase for a winner-take-all $1 million prize.

Jordan Cornette, Fran Fraschilla, Seth Greenberg, Robbie Hummel, and King McClure are set to call the games for ESPN, with Angel Gray and Ashley ShahAhmadi serving as sideline reporters. Championship Week will take place July 28 through Aug. 2 in Dayton, Ohio.

“This year’s field is electrifying,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said when the bracket was announced. “Nine years ago, we set out to be the home for high stakes, open-to-all basketball, pitting people against one another from all walks of life. This year’s field demonstrates how far we’ve come. It is exceptionally diverse and talented. I can’t wait to see what team wins six straight games.”

Creighton Regional

Sokol Arena; Saturday, July 16 – Tuesday, July 19

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 16 Noon Game 1: 1 Gutter Cats vs 8 The Cru ESPN3 2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Arkansas vs 7 Da Guys STL ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 3: 4 Always Us vs 5 Jackson ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 4: 3 Blue Crew vs 6 Team Overtime ESPN2 Sun, July 17 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Game 3 Winner ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: 8 Game 2 Winner vs Game 4 Winner ESPN3 Tue, July 19 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner ESPN2

Rucker Park Regional

Marius Court; Saturday, July 16 – Wednesday, July 20

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 16 Noon Game 1: 2 Austism Army vs 7 Peacock Nation ESPN2 2 p.m. Game 2: 3 Ex-Pats vs 6 Big 5 ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 3: 1 YGC vs 8 Hoopville ESPN2 8 p.m. Game 4: 4 HBCUnited vs 5 Skip To My Lou ESPN3 Sun, July 17 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPNU Wed, July 20 8 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN

Xavier Regional

Cintas Center; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 18 1 p.m. Game 1: 1 Florida TNT vs 8 Team Aboutbillions ESPN3 3 p.m. Game 2: 4 Nasty Nati vs 5 Ft. Wayne Champs ESPN3 6 p.m. Game 3: 2 Sideline Cancer vs 7 Defeat Diabetes ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 4: 3 Zip Em Up vs 6 Sweet Home Alabama ESPNU Wed, July 20 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPN3 Thu, July 21 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN3

Albuquerque Regional

The Pit; Monday, July 18 – Thursday, July 21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Mon, July 18 3 p.m. Game 1: 3 LA Cheaters vs 6 Rams Up ESPN3 5 p.m. Game 2: 2 Challenge ALS vs 7 Once a Bronco ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 3: 1 Heartfire vs 8 Competitive Choice ESPN3 10 p.m. Game 4: 4 Enchantment vs 5 Panamaniacs ESPNU Tue, July 19 7 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPN2 Thu, July 21 9 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN3

Wichita Regional

Koch Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 22 2 p.m. Game 1: 2 Eberlein Drive vs 7 Bleed Green ESPN3 4 p.m. Game 2: 3 Purple & Black vs 6 Lone Star Legends ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 3: 4 Stillwater Stars vs 5 Air Raiders ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 4: 1 Aftershocks vs 8 We Are D3 ESPNU Sat, July 23 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPN3 Mon, July 25 9 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN2

Syracuse Regional

SRC Arena; Friday, July 22 – Monday, July 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, July 22 Noon Game 1: 3 Friday Beers vs 6 Mental Toughness ESPN3 2 p.m. Game 2: 2 Blue Collar U vs 3 NG Saints ESPN3 5 p.m. Game 3: 4 The Nerd Team vs 5 Brown & White ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 4: 1 Boeheim’s Army vs 8 India Rising ESPN Sat, July 23 Noon Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN 2 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPN Mon, July 25 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN2

West Virginia Regional

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, July 24 Noon Game 1: 2 Bucketneers vs 7 Fully Loaded ESPN3 2 p.m. Game 2: 3 WoCo Showtime vs 6 War Ready ESPN3 5 p.m. Game 3: 4 Herd That vs 5 Founding Fathers ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 4: 1 Best Virginia vs 8 Virginia Dream ESPN2 Tue, July 26 6 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN3 8 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPN3 Wed, July 27 7 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN3

Dayton Regional

UD Arena; Sunday, July 24 – Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sun, July 24 1 p.m. Game 1: 1 TMT vs 8 Athletics Miami ESPN 3 p.m. Game 2: 3 Red Scare vs 6 Cititeam ESPN3 7 p.m. Game 3: 4 Men of Mackey vs 5 Mid American Unity ESPN3 9 p.m. Game 4: 2 Golden Eagles vs 7 Ohio 1804 ESPN3 Tue, July 26 7 p.m. Game 5: Game 1 vs Game 2 ESPN2 9 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 vs Game 4 ESPN2 Wed, July 27 8 p.m. Game 7: Game 5 vs Game 6 ESPN3

Championship Week Quarterfinals

Wichita – Koch Arena; Wednesday, July 27

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, July 27 8 p.m. Quarterfinal 1: Wichita Region vs Omaha Regional ESPNU

Championship Week Quarterfinals

University of Dayton Arena – Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, July 28 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 2: Xavier vs Rucker Park Finalists ESPN2 9 p.m. 33-Point Contest ESPN2 Fri, July 29 7 p.m. Quarterfinal 3: Syracuse vs Albuquerque Regional Finalists ESPN 9 p.m. Quarterfinal 4: Dayton vs Charleston Regional Finalists ESPN

Championship Week Semifinals and Championship

University of Dayton Arena – Saturday, July 30 – Tuesday, Aug. 2

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, July 30 4 p.m. Semifinal 1 ESPN 6 p.m. Semifinal 2 ESPN Tue, Aug. 2 8 p.m. TBT Championship Game ESPN

How to Stream the 2022 The Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 The Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

