How to Watch the 2022 Tour de France Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Cycling’s signature event returns for the 2022 campaign. The 109th Tour De France airs live on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and streaming live on Peacock. The first stage of the Tour De France airs this Friday, July 1, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Tour De France Live for Free Without Cable

2022 Tour De France Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Stage Platform
Fri., July 1 9:30 a.m. Stage 1: Copenhagen Peacock | USA
Sat., July 2 6 a.m. Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
1 p.m.* Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg NBC
Sun., July 3 6:30 a.m. Stage 3: Vejle-Sønderborg Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Tue., July 5 7 a.m. Stage 4: Dunkirk-Calais Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Wed., July 6 7 a.m. Stage 5: Lille-Arenberg Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Thu., July 7 6 a.m. Stage 6: Binche-Longwy Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Fri., July 8 6:30 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine-Planche des Belles Filles Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Sat., July 9 6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Dole-Lausanne Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Sun., July 10 6 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle-Châtel Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Tue., July 12 7 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine-Megève Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Wed., July 13 6 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville-Col du Granon Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Thu., July 14 6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez Peacock
3 p.m.* Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez USA
Fri., July 15 6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne Peacock
3 p.m.* Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne USA
Sat., July 16 6 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Étienne-Mende Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Sun., July 17 6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez-Carcassonne Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Tue., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne-Foix Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Wed., July 20 7 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Thu., July 21 7 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes-Hautacam Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Fri., July 22 7 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
Sat., July 23 6:30 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival-Rocamadour Peacock | NBC (8 a.m.)
Sun., July 24 10 a.m. Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris Peacock | USA
2 p.m.* Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris NBC
  • denotes a tape-delayed broadcast

How to Stream the 2022 Tour De France for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Tour De France live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
CNBC--^
$6
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, CNBC, and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

The 2022 Tour De France Preview! | Who's Going To Win?!

