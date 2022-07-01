How to Watch the 2022 Tour de France Live For Free Without Cable
Cycling’s signature event returns for the 2022 campaign. The 109th Tour De France airs live on the NBC family of networks, including NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and streaming live on Peacock. The first stage of the Tour De France airs this Friday, July 1, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the Tour De France Live for Free Without Cable
- When: Friday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET and running through July 24
- TV: NBC, USA Network, CNBC, Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
2022 Tour De France Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Stage
|Platform
|Fri., July 1
|9:30 a.m.
|Stage 1: Copenhagen
|Peacock | USA
|Sat., July 2
|6 a.m.
|Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|1 p.m.*
|Stage 2: Roskilde-Nyborg
|NBC
|Sun., July 3
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 3: Vejle-Sønderborg
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Tue., July 5
|7 a.m.
|Stage 4: Dunkirk-Calais
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Wed., July 6
|7 a.m.
|Stage 5: Lille-Arenberg
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Thu., July 7
|6 a.m.
|Stage 6: Binche-Longwy
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Fri., July 8
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 7: Tomblaine-Planche des Belles Filles
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sat., July 9
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 8: Dole-Lausanne
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sun., July 10
|6 a.m.
|Stage 9: Aigle-Châtel
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Tue., July 12
|7 a.m.
|Stage 10: Morzine-Megève
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Wed., July 13
|6 a.m.
|Stage 11: Albertville-Col du Granon
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Thu., July 14
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez
|Peacock
|3 p.m.*
|Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’Huez
|USA
|Fri., July 15
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne
|Peacock
|3 p.m.*
|Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-Étienne
|USA
|Sat., July 16
|6 a.m.
|Stage 14: Saint-Étienne-Mende
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sun., July 17
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 15: Rodez-Carcassonne
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Tue., July 19
|6 a.m.
|Stage 16: Carcassonne-Foix
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Wed., July 20
|7 a.m.
|Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Thu., July 21
|7 a.m.
|Stage 18: Lourdes-Hautacam
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Fri., July 22
|7 a.m.
|Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors
|Peacock | USA (8 a.m.)
|Sat., July 23
|6:30 a.m.
|Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival-Rocamadour
|Peacock | NBC (8 a.m.)
|Sun., July 24
|10 a.m.
|Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris
|Peacock | USA
|2 p.m.*
|Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to Paris
|NBC
- denotes a tape-delayed broadcast
How to Stream the 2022 Tour De France for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Tour De France live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CNBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•