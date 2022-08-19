How to Watch the 2022 Warrior Games Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

ESPN+ will exclusively broadcast the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The annual event, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members. For the next 10 days, ESPN+ will showcase the athletic ability of servicemen and women in a variety of events, like wheelchair rugby and basketball, cycling, powerlifting, track and field, swimming, archery, and more. The 2022 Warrior Games run from Aug. 19-28 and you can watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the 2022 Warrior Games

About the 2022 Warrior Games

Hundreds of elite athletes, including those from international teams, will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and wheelchair rugby, among others.

“We are proud to bring the power and inspiration of the Warrior Games to viewers on ESPN+,” said Gregg Morriss, director of programming and acquisitions, ESPN. “We are honored to showcase the incredible capability of our wounded military members and veterans through competitive adaptive sports, innovative coverage and compelling storytelling.”

Comedian, actor, and filmmaker Jon Stewart will host the 2022 DoD Warrior Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which will be produced by Disney Live Entertainment. Stewart has hosted the Warrior Games’ marquee events since 2015.

Tom James and Drew Fellios will serve as play-by-play throughout the coverage, with Grace Remington as studio host. They will be joined throughout by analysts, all of which are former Invictus and Warrior Games participants.

2022 Warrior Games Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Aug. 19 6 – 9 p.m. Opening Ceremony Aug. 20 4 – 9 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Prelims D1 (Two Courts) Aug. 21 4 – 9 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Prelims D2 (Two Courts) Aug. 22 8 – 10:30 a.m. Cycling 12 – 2 p.m. Cycling 4 – 5 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Finals (Bronze) 6 – 7 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Finals (Gold) Aug. 23 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Powerlifting 1 – 7 p.m. Indoor Rowing 4 – 8:30 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Prelim 1 (Two Courts) Aug. 24 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Field Event (Discus & Shot Put) 4 – 8:30 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Prelim 2 (Two Courts) Aug. 25 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Track 4 – 5 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Finals (Bronze) 6 – 7 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Finals (Gold) Aug. 26 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Swimming 4 – 9 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Prelim 1 (Two Courts) Aug. 27 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Archery 4 – 9 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Prelim 2 (Two Courts) Aug. 28 10 – 11:15 a.m. Sitting Volleyball Finals (Bronze) 12:15 – 1:30 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Finals (Gold) 8 – 10 p.m. Closing Ceremony