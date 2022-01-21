 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2022 Winter X Games Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

X Games Aspen begins today and it’s changing the way ESPN broadcasts sports. Starting with events like women’s snowboard slopestyle, ski big air, and ski superpipe, five competition windows will exclusively air via streaming on the @XGames social media and the ESPN App, before moving to ESPN for primetime coverage.

ESPN and ABC will showcase 13.5 hours of live competition, 7.5 additional hours will be streamed live on @XGames TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and all 21 hours will be live via the ESPN App. Here’s how to watch every second of the action:

How to Watch the 2022 X Games Aspen Live

Here’s a list of everywhere XGames will be broadcasting via social media:

And here’s when and where you can watch every event:

2022 Winter X Games Schedule

Date TIME (ET) NETWORK COMPETITIONS
Friday, January 21 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. @XGames Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle
2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski Big Air
4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. @XGames Special Olympics Unified Ski and Snowboard
8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. @XGames Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. @XGames Women’s Ski SuperPipe
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ESPN Monster Energy Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe, Wendy’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck (Encore)
Saturday, January 22 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. @XGames Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle
2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Jeep Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle (Encore), Pacifico Women’s Snowboard Big Air, Women’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. @XGames Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe
8:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. @XGames Men’s Ski Big Air
10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Men’s Snowboard Big Air Men’s Ski Big Air (Encore)
Sunday, January 23 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle, Women’s Ski SuperPipe (Encore), Trevor Kennison Big Air jump, Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle (Encore)
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ESPN Wendy’s Ski Knuckle Huck, Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe (Encore), Men’s Ski SuperPipe

How to Stream the 2022 X Games Aspen for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 X Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

ANNOUNCING: X Games Aspen 2022

