How to Watch the 2022 Women’s Cup Soccer Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

Six of the top women’s soccer clubs from around the globe meet for the 2022 Women’s Cup. The NWSL’s Racing Louisville and OL Reign, England’s Tottenham Hotspur FC, Italy’s AC Milan, Mexico’s Club América, and Japan’s Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza make up the field for this year’s tournament with will air on Paramount+ from Sunday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 20 and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

About The Women’s Cup

As the exclusive English-language home of The Women’s Cup, Paramount+ begins its coverage on Sunday, Aug. 14 with AC Milan vs. Tokyo at 4 p.m. ET and Tottenham vs. Club América at 7 p.m. ET in the quarterfinal round. The two winners will face either host Racing Louisville or the NWSL’s OL Reign in the semifinals on Wednesday, Aug. 17 (5 and 8 p.m. ET), while the two losing teams from Sunday will face off for fifth place on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

The final will be played on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. ET with the third-place match preceding it at 4 p.m., ET. The semifinals and final will be re-aired at a later time on CBS Sports Network.

Tottenham recently completed its best FA Women’s Super League season in club history, while AC Milan has found recent success in Serie A, finishing the 2021-22 season with a 14-4-4 record and finishing as runner-up in the Supercoppa Italiana. NWSL stars Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe anchor OL Reign this season, while Nadia Nadim and Jessica McDonald lead 2021 Women’s Cup champion Racing Louisville.

