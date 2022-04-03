How to Watch the 2022 Women’s March Madness National Basketball Championship Game: UConn vs. South Carolina Live For Free Without Cable

The team of the last two decades takes on the team of the 20s in the 2022 Women’s March Madness National Championship game. UConn, led by head coach Geno Auriemma and superb sophomore Paige Bueckers, rolls into Minnesota as underdogs. That’s because the number one overall seed South Carolina has dominated its way through the tournament — and head coach Dawn Staley would love nothing more than to cap off this run with a title.

You can watch the 2022 Women’s March Madness National Title Game on ESPN this Sunday, April 3, at 8 PM ET.

How to Watch the 2022 Women’s March Madness National Championship Game

When: Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About the Women’s March Madness National Championship Game

UConn enters the national championship game as slight underdogs, getting +155 moneyline odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook. South Carolina enters as the -180 moneyline favorite. The over/under currently sits at 126.5. Last year’s national championship game between Stanford and Arizona reached 107 total points, but the 2019 title game hit 163 total points, so use your best judgment when betting to O/U.

ESPN’s main telecast, presented by Capital One, will feature play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco, analyst Rebecca Lobo, reporter Holly Rowe and sideline analyst Andraya Carter providing insight, commentary and reporting throughout the weekend. Lobo returns to Minneapolis, the site of her 1995 NCAA Championship title with the UConn Huskies.

There will be additional feeds:

The Bird & Taurasi Show features women’s basketball legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi providing their unique perspective and friendly banter live from the Target Center with championship action on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Beyond the Rim (ESPN+): Provides an aerial camera view with main telecast commentary and replays, with an enhanced statistical feed

On the Rail (ESPN+): Tracks game action one full length of the floor from end to end. The stream will feature natural sound and replays

How to Stream the 2022 Women’s March Madness National Championship Game Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness National Championship Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options