How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Live for Free Without Cable

Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup field and they will begin facing off in the quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 9 in order to determine the final four. In the round of eight, “Cinderellas” Morocco and the Netherlands will take on Portugal and Argentina respectively. The 2018 runners-up Croatia will battle perennial favorite Brazil, and England and France face off in yet another conflict between the two countries. You can watch all of the matches starting on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

When: Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET; Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET; Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET TV: FOX in English, Telemundo in Spanish

FOX in English, Telemundo in Spanish Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to Peacock in Spanish.

About the 2022 World Cup

The quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are full of drama, to say the least. The first match of the window pits the reigning runners-up Croatia against the top-ranked team in the world, Brazil. Neymar looks to be over his injury troubles, which may spell disaster for the rest of the field. Croatia knows what it takes to win in these late rounds though, and will rely on Luka Modric to get the job done.

The afternoon game on Friday sees the Netherlands take on Argentina. The Netherlands handled the United States pretty easily in their Round of 16 match, winning 3-1, while Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in their game. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in this one; can he work his magic and send Argentina forward? Or will the Netherlands’ even-keeled roster, led by Memphis Depay, be too much for even him?

Saturday’s games feature the clear underdog of the tournament, Morocco, facing off against one of FIFA’s perennial powerhouses in Portugal. The Portuguese side seemed refreshed after benching longtime star Cristiano Ronaldo, as they walloped Switzerland 6-1 in their Round of 16 match. Morocco pulled off a thrilling upset of Spain in their contest, nailing all three penalties after extra time to send themselves forward. Portugal would be wise to finish the game before penalties at the rate Morocco is going.

The final game in the window is a match made in the 1300s — England vs. France. France’s Kylian Mbappe has been a man on fire during the tournament, with a tourney-leading five goals so far. This match will feature the team tied for first in goals (England, 12) and the team tied for second (France, 9), so hopefully, we get a shootout to end our quarterfinal window.

Remember that you can also watch all of the action in Spanish on Peacock via Telemundo and that Tubi will have on-demand replays of every game after they finish airing on FOX.

Date Time (ET) Match Network Friday, Dec. 9 10 a.m. Croatia vs. Brazil FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 2 p.m. Netherlands vs. Argentina FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Saturday, Dec. 10 10 a.m. Morocco vs. Portugal FOX, Telemundo, Peacock 2 p.m. England vs. France FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

How to Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

