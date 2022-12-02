How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Live for Free Without Cable

Sixteen of the world’s best men’s soccer teams take the stage in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. This year’s field is made up of blueblood nations like France, England, Spain, and Portugal ready to add another trophy to their collection as well as some underdogs like South Korea, Japan, and — of course — the United States, who want to make some noise in the knockout rounds. The Round of 16 kicks off this Saturday, Dec. 3, when the United States takes on the Netherlands at 10 a.m. ET and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 6. You can watch in English on FOX and FS1, while Telemundo and Peacock will let you watch in Spanish. Check out all the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Round of 16

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About the 2022 World Cup Round of 16

After a wild group stage that saw top teams like Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and Mexico knocked out early, the Round of 16 brings even more outlandish matchups that could lead to some shocking upsets.

On Day 1, the U.S. takes on the Netherlands in a matchup that isn’t as easy for the Dutch as many once thought, especially because the USMNT’s top man Christian Pulisic expects to play after leaving the team’s match against Iran due to injury. The second matchup of the day sees Group C winner Argentina take on Australia, the surprising second-place finisher in Group D.

On Sunday, we’ll see the Group D winners and one of the tournament favorites, France, take on Poland. The controversial Polish side will have its hands full with France’s Kylian Mbappe, who has his eyes locked on the World Cup’s Golden Boot — and the world’s first repeat champion since Brazil back in 1958 and 1962. The late match on Day 2 will be between Group B’s winner England and Group A’s second-place team Senegal.

Monday’s matches will see the shocking winners of Group E Japan face off against 2018’s runners-up, Croatia. Japan set the soccer world on fire with thrilling victories over Spain and Germany, who were expected to make deep runs in this tournament. We’ll also see Group G’s winners Brazil take on South Korea, who outlasted Portugal and Ghana in Group H to make it to the knockout rounds.

Lastly, Tuesday will feature Morocco and Spain in the early match, with Portugal and Switzerland playing the final match of the round. Switzerland narrowly escaped one of the most difficult “Group of Deaths” in World Cup history with a 3-2 victory over Serbia.

2022 World Cup Round of 16 Schedule

Date Matchup Time (ET) Network(s) Saturday, Dec. 3 Netherlands vs. United States 10 a.m. FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Argentina vs. Australia 2 p.m. FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Sunday, Dec. 4 France vs. Poland 10:00 AM FS1, Telemundo, Peacock England vs. Senegal 2 p.m. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Monday, Dec. 5 Japan vs. Croatia 10:00 AM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Brazil vs. South Korea 2 p.m. FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Tuesday, Dec. 6 Morocco vs. Spain 10:00 AM FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Portugal vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. FOX, Telemundo, Peacock

How to Stream the 2022 World Cup Round of 16for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services