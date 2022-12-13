How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Semifinals Live for Free Without Cable

Just four teams remain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — Argentina, Croatia, France, and Morocco. While the first three were expected, Morocco enters as the tournament’s “Cinderella” team for sure. Never before has an African nation advanced as far as Morocco has during this tournament. Unfortunately, their opponents in their next match are France, the far and away best team left in the tournament, who just so happen to have a top player, Kylian Mbappe, playing at an all-world level. Will the clock strike midnight for Cinderella? Or do they have a few minutes left at the ball?

Soccer fans from across the globe are also interested in seeing if Messi can finally take Argentina to the promised land. To do so, he’ll have to triumph over a Croatian team that won’t stay down for anyone. The semifinals of the 2022 World Cup begin this Tuesday, December 13, starting at 2 PM ET and continue on Wednesday, December 14 at 2 PM ET. Watch all the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals Live for Free Without Cable

About the 2022 World Cup Semifinals

You just can’t stop Croatia, can you? 2018’s runner-ups survive penalties yet again, this time knocking out world #1 Brazil. Livakovic has been incredible in the net and has become a win condition for the Eagles when their matches go to penalties. He’s ceded just three goals in penalties and in regular time throughout the entire 2022 World Cup

Messi continues his storybook run after Argentina pulls out a thrilling shootout win over the Netherlands. Messi has been one of the best players in the tournament, leading the tournament in chances created (14), and is just one goal behind his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe for the most in the tournament (4). He’ll have his hands full with a tough Croatian side.

Speaking of storybooks, how could anyone have predicted Morocco’s thrilling run through the World Cup? The Moroccan side has managed to upset Spain and Portugal, two of the most prestigious footballing nations on the planet, en route to playing another football powerhouse in France. Bono has been a force, with three clean sheets in his last four starts. Can he pull off another miracle by shutting down France?

Not likely, but crazier things have happened. Mbappe has been the man of the tournament, with 5 goals in 6 matches, and his teammates have done their parts to make him shine on the grandest stage. It remains to be seen if Tchouameni, who scored against England, will play. He’s currently questionable with an ankle injury.

How to the 2022 World Cup Semifinals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 World Cup Semifinals live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

