How to Watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes Live for Free Without Cable

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is ready to kick off its 155th running with a star-studded field. 2023 Preakness Winner National Treasure, Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Angel of Empire, and the long-awaited debut of Forte will all be here at the Belmont Stakes. Which horse will end the season on top? Find out this Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 155th Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET TV: FOX

Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 155th Belmont Stakes

Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, the network’s pre-race show coverage is anchored by veteran studio host Curt Menefee, multiple Grade 1–winning trainer Tom Amoss and Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith – the last to claim a Triple Crown – providing viewers with expert racing analysis. Chris “The Bear” Fallica makes his highly anticipated FOX Sports debut, sharing up-to-the-minute wagering expertise alongside host Charissa Thompson.

According to CBS Sports, Forte enters as the odds-on favorite to win the Belmont at 5-2 odds, followed by Angel of Empire at 7-2 odds. Tapit Trice (3-1), National Treasure (5-1), and Arcangelo (8-1) follow them. Longshot darling Tapit Shoes enters at 20-1.

How to Stream the 2023 Belmont Stakes for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

