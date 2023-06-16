How to Watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Live for Free Without Cable

The top prize in CONCACAF soccer is up for grabs when the nations of North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and special guest Qatar duke it out for the Gold Cup. The defending champion the United States Men’s National Team looks to repeat as champs and bring that momentum into the 2026 World Cup — can they pull it off? Preliminary matches of the CONCACAF Gold Cup begin this Friday, June 16 at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox Soccer Plus and continue throughout the summer on FS1, Fox Sports 2, and FOX. You can watch all the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

About the CONCACAF Gold Cup

Every two years, the CONCACAF nations battle one another for the Gold Cup, or the “Copa Oro” as it’s known in the federation’s Spanish-speaking nations. Since the tournament started back in 1991, only the United States and Mexico have won the Gold Cup, except for 2000 when Canada won their sole tournament. Mexico has eight titles while the US has seven, including last year’s thrilling run to the Cup, ending with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Mexico. Qatar returns as a guest nation in 2021 following the Qatari World Cup in 2022, which was won by Lionel Messi and Argentina.

FOX’s stellar soccer coverage returns for the Gold Cup, anchored of course by veteran host Rob Stone and studio analysts Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas, and Maurice Edu. Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden return to call all the action live. Strong and Holden will be joined by reporter Jenny Taft on the call for all USMNT matches. Additional play-by-play and match analyst pairings for the tournament include veteran voice JP Dellacamera and former USMNT star Cobi Jones, as well acclaimed commentator Keith Costigan and former England defender Warren Barton, with additional voices being announced prior to match time.

2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Schedule

How to Stream the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services