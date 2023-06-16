 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox FS1
Fox Sports 2 Fox Soccer Plus

How to Watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The top prize in CONCACAF soccer is up for grabs when the nations of North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and special guest Qatar duke it out for the Gold Cup. The defending champion the United States Men’s National Team looks to repeat as champs and bring that momentum into the 2026 World Cup — can they pull it off? Preliminary matches of the CONCACAF Gold Cup begin this Friday, June 16 at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox Soccer Plus and continue throughout the summer on FS1, Fox Sports 2, and FOX. You can watch all the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup

About the CONCACAF Gold Cup

Every two years, the CONCACAF nations battle one another for the Gold Cup, or the “Copa Oro” as it’s known in the federation’s Spanish-speaking nations. Since the tournament started back in 1991, only the United States and Mexico have won the Gold Cup, except for 2000 when Canada won their sole tournament. Mexico has eight titles while the US has seven, including last year’s thrilling run to the Cup, ending with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Mexico. Qatar returns as a guest nation in 2021 following the Qatari World Cup in 2022, which was won by Lionel Messi and Argentina.

FOX’s stellar soccer coverage returns for the Gold Cup, anchored of course by veteran host Rob Stone and studio analysts Landon Donovan, Alexi Lalas, and Maurice Edu. Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden return to call all the action live. Strong and Holden will be joined by reporter Jenny Taft on the call for all USMNT matches. Additional play-by-play and match analyst pairings for the tournament include veteran voice JP Dellacamera and former USMNT star Cobi Jones, as well acclaimed commentator Keith Costigan and former England defender Warren Barton, with additional voices being announced prior to match time.

2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Network
Prelims - First Round
Friday, June 16 4:40 p.m. Trinidad & Tobago vs Guadeloupe Fox Soccer Plus
6:58 p.m. Martinique vs Saint Lucia Fox Sports 2
9:18 p.m. Curacao vs Saint Kitts & Nevis Fox Sports 2
Saturday, June 17 4:40 p.m. French Guiana vs Sint Maarten Fox Soccer Plus
6:58 p.m. Suriname vs Puerto Rico Fox Soccer Plus
9:18 p.m. Guyana vs Grenada Fox Sports 2
Prelims - Second Round
Tuesday, June 20 4:33 p.m. Second Round: W1 vs W6 Fox Sports 2
6:58 p.m. Second Round: W2 vs W5 Fox Sports 2
9:18 p.m. Second Round: W3 vs W4 Fox Sports 2
Group Stage
Saturday, June 24 10 p.m. USA vs Jamaica FS1
Sunday, June 25 03:30 p.m. Nicaragua vs Winner Prelims 9 FS1
6 p.m. Haiti vs Qatar FS1
8:30 p.m. Mexico vs Honduras FS1
Monday, June 26 06:30 p.m. El Salvador vs Winner Prelims 8 FS1
9 p.m. Costa Rica vs Panama FS1
Tuesday, June 27 7 p.m. Canada vs Winner Prelims 7 FS1
9 p.m. Guatemala vs Cuba FS1
Wednesday, June 28 7:30 p.m. Jamaica vs Nicaragua FS1
10 p.m. Winner Prelims 9 vs USA FS1
Thursday, June 29 7:30 p.m. Qatar vs Honduras FS1
10 p.m. Haiti vs Mexico FS1
Friday, June 30 6:30 p.m. Winner Prelims 8 vs Panama FS1
9 p.m. El Salvador vs Costa Rica FS1
Saturday, July 1 7:30 p.m. Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 FS1
10 p.m. Guatemala vs Canada FS1
Sunday, July 2 7 p.m. USA vs Nicaragua FOX
7 p.m. Jamaica vs Winner Prelims 9 FS1
9:30 p.m. Mexico vs Qatar FS1
9:30 p.m. Honduras vs Haiti FS2
Tuesday, July 4 6:30 p.m. Canada vs Cuba FS1
6:24 p.m. Winner Prelims 7 vs Guatemala FS2
Tuesday, July 4 9 p.m. Costa Rica vs Winner Prelims 8 FS1
9 p.m. Panama vs El Salvador FS2
Quarterfinals
Saturday, July 8 7 p.m. 1C vs 2B FS1
10 p.m. 1B vs 2C FS1
Sunday, July 9 7 p.m. 1D vs 2A FS1
10 p.m. 1A vs 2D FS1
Semifinals
Thursday, July 13 7 p.m. Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 FS1
Friday, July 14 7 p.m. Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 FS1
Final
Sunday, July 16 8:30 p.m. Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 FS1

How to Stream the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 37% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--
FS1--
Fox Sports 2≥ $109.99--^
$11
Fox Soccer Plus-^
$6		----^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox and FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

Gold Cup vs CONCACAF Rosters: Will We Witness a New Style of Play for the USMNT

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.