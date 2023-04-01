 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez topped the podiums of the first two legs of the Formula 1 tour — can Red Bull make it three in a row? To do so, they’ll have to tame the long straightaways and cunning curves of Albert Park Circuit. Who will come out on top? Find out this Sunday, April 2 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN. Watch all the F1 action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix

About the Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Circuit has served as the home for the Australian Grand Prix since 1996, outside of postponed years in 2020 and 2021. The entire track takes place around the lake the circuit is named after and features a challenging mix of long racetrack straightaways and street-style turns.

Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen (-310) and Sergio Perez (+500) enter as the top moneyline favorites to win the race. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso (+750), Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (+2100), and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (+2800) round out the top 5.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Five Great Battles at the Australian Grand Prix

