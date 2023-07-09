How to Watch the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Northamptonshire, England serves as the next destination for Formula 1, as the drivers take on the British Grand Prix. Max Verstappen, unsurprisingly, won again for Red Bull last week in Austria. However, he’s never won at Silverstone Circuit, nor has his teammate Sergio Perez, the only other racer to win in 2023. However, Lewis Hamilton has won seven of the last ten races in his home country — can he make it eight in eleven this weekend? Find out this Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix

When: Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

About the British Grand Prix

If you’re keeping score, Max Verstappen is almost halfway to his win total from last season, when he ran away with the championship. Expect nothing less from the man this year. However, Silverstone has not been kind to him, as he’s been shut out from the top of the podium during his entire career. Can he finally break the streak this season? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s the clear favorite to win at -360 moneyline odds. Perez enters at +900 while Lewis Hamilton enters at +1000.

Regarding the course itself, Silverstein is one of the fastest courses on the circuit, but it’s not without its challenging corners and twists. At the 2018 British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton compared a lap around Silverstone to flying a fighter jet. Verstappen completed the fastest lap on the course back in 2020, when he drove the circuit’s 5.891 km in a minute and 27 seconds.

How to Stream 2023 F1 British Grand Prix for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 F1 British Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services