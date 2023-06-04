 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Formula 1 world tour stops in Spain for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. All 4.657 km of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will serve as the course for this weekend’s event. Max Verstappen has dominated all the practice sessions — will he parlay that skill into a second-straight victory? Find out this Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

About the Spanish Grand Prix

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was built as part of Barcelona’s 1992 Olympics development. The drivers will circle the 4.657 km course 66 tines, totaling 307.236 km.

The track offers a good mix of high- and low-speed corners, with the challenging Turn 3 right-hander. This gives teams a great chance to evaluate the balance of the car their designers have put together for the drivers.

Last year, Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix, ending Lewis Hamilton’s five-year run atop the podium. Verstappen enters as the odds-on favorite to win the race, entering at -330 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Perez has the second-best odds to win at +380. Fernando Alonso enters at +850 to win.

How to Stream the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

FP2 Highlights - 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

