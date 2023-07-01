 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

Formula 1 calls Austria home for the next race on the tour, when the drivers take on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, Austria. It was business as usual for Max Verstappen, who has now won four straight races and six of the eight F1 races this season. Will he add another win to his impressive resume? Find out this Sunday, July 2 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The Red Bull Ring, originally known as the “Österreichring” or “Austrian Circuit,” was built in 1970 and crams a ton of exciting challenges into a small package. Between the early uphill turns, the intense downhill portions, and the track’s quick turns, the course is an exhilarating test that the drivers of F1 hope to pass with flying colors.

Charles LeClerc topped the podium last year, but Max Verstappen topped the podium three of the four years prior. Verstappen enters as the clear favorite to win the race at -450 moneyline odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Leclerc at +1000 to win. Lewis Hamilton, one of two other active racers to win in Austria since the race returned in 2014, enters with the third-highest odds at +1100. If you’re feeling especially spicy, the only other active racer to win at the track, Valtteri Bottas, enters at +80000 odds.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Qualifying Highlights | 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

