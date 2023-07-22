How to Watch the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Live for Free Without Cable

The Hungaroring in Mogyoród, Pest County, Hungary is where the Formula 1 circuit will make its next stop for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix. The twisting, turning course in the Hungaroring offers a unique challenge for the drivers, especially for those who like to push the pedal to the metal. Instead, this course rewards cars that can expertly handle a circuit that’s straight out of “Mario Kart 8.” The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix airs this Sunday, July 23 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Watch the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

When: Sunday, July 23 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 23 at 9 a.m. ET TV: ESPN

About the Hungarian Grand Prix

If you’re wondering, Max Verstappen won again in Great Britain, last week and he’s favored to win again this week. He’s currently sitting at -300 moneyline odds to win the race according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We also bet you’ll never guess who won the Hungarian Grand Prix last year, either. Shocker — it was Verstappen.

As for the course itself, the Hungaroring was completed in time for the 1986 Hungarian Grand Prix, which was won by Nelson Piquet. The course is renowned for its tight twists and turns that make it difficult for drivers to pass one another. It means that moves must be made with strategic planning in mind and, when they do happen, it’s a cause for celebration. The course fits over a dozen twists and turns into its 4.381 km track.

