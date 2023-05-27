How to Watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Live for Free Without Cable

Drivers, start your engines! One of the greatest spectacles in sports takes place this weekend when the Indianapolis 500 gets underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Points leader Alex Palou won the pole position and will start in the first spot. Can he parlay that into an Indy 500 victory? Find out this Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Universo. You can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or stream the race live with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500

About the 2023 Indianapolis 500

NBC is your home for the Indianapolis 500 and will make an entire day of the affair. The Indianapolis 500 will be called by NBC Sports’ lead IndyCar announcing booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe. Diffey and Bell will call their fifth consecutive Indy 500s, while Hinchcliffe will return for his second Indy 500 in the broadcast booth. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

NBC Sports’ complete Indy 500 roster of race and studio commentators includes host Mike Tirico and studio analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick, who became the first woman to lead laps and earn a top-five finish in the Indianapolis 500 in 2005.

2023 Indianapolis 500 Broadcast Schedule

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race Universo 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

2023 Indianapolis 500 Betting Odds

According to BetUS, Palou enters as one of the favorites to win the race at +500, the same odds as Scott McLaughlin and Pat O’Ward. Josef Newgarden enters just behind them at +550 moneyline odds. Longtime IndyCar stalwarts Will Power and Scott Dixon enter at +800 and +1000 to win, respectively.

BetUS also has a wide variety of prop bets to add some fun to the race. Here’s a sampling of some of our favorites:

Prop Bet Odds Fractional Odds Winning Car Number Odd (-110, 10/11) Even (-130, 10/13) Will Any Former Champion Win Again? Yes (+275, 11/4) No (-450, 2/9) Winning Car Manufacturer Honda (-165, 20/33) Chevrolet (+120, 6/5) Winning Car Number Over 11½ (-105, 20/21) Under 11½ (-135, 20/27) Number of Lead Changes Over 32½ Lead Changes (-120, 5/6) Under 32½ Lead Changes (-120, 5/6) Number of Caution Periods Over 6½ Caution Periods (-105, 20/21) Under 6½ Caution Periods (-135, 20/27) Will a Rookie Finish in the Top 5? Yes (+300, 3/1) No (-500, 1/5) Fastest Pit Stop Challenge Over 11½ Seconds (-140, 5/7) Under 11½ Seconds (Evens, 1/1) Fastest Race Lap Over 226.55mph (-130, 10/13) Under 226.55mph (-110, 10/11) Race Time Over 2 Hours 55 Minutes (-110, 10/11) Under 2 Hours 55 Minutes (-130, 10/13)

How to Stream the 2023 Indianapolis 500 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

