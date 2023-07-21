How to Watch the 2023 Leagues Cup - MLS vs. Liga MX - Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 Leagues Cup has one heck of a hook to watch. Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut for Inter Miami CF during the event, when his club will take on Liga MX’s Cruz Azul and MLS’ Atlanta United in the opening round. Will Messi help boost his last-place club to new heights? If not, which club will win the Leagues Cup? Coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup starts Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass, with select matches airing on FS1, Univision, and Unimas. Watch it all go down with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

When MLS and LigaMX first organized the Leagues Cup, they never could’ve expected the boost in popularity the maiden voyage would receive in the form of Lionel Messi. The Leagues Cup was conceived as a complement to the other North American and Western Hemisphere tournaments following the dissolution of the North American SuperLiga.

For the first time in the four-year history of the event, the Leagues Cup will include all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, rather than just a select few. The Leagues Cup champion, as well as the second and third-place finishers, will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League and an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Date Time Home Team Away Team Broadcast July 21 8 p.m. Cruz Azul Miami Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass, Univision 8 p.m. Orlando Houston Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8:30 p.m. Austin Mazatlán Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 9 p.m. Dallas Charlotte Apple TV+ - Free, FS1 10:30 p.m. León Vancouver Apple TV+ - Free July 22 7:30 p.m. Montréal Pumas Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 7:30 p.m. New York New England Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8 p.m. Philadelphia Tijuana Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 9:30 p.m. Salt Lake Seattle Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 10 p.m. Portland San Jose Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 July 23 7 p.m. New York City Atlas Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Kansas City Apple TV+ - Free 7:30 p.m. Columbus St. Louis Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8:30 p.m. Nashville Colorado Apple TV+ - Free 9 p.m. Puebla Minnesota Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 July 25 7:30 p.m. Miami Atlanta Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8:30 p.m. Santos Laguna Houston Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 9:30 p.m. Dallas Necaxa Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 9:30 p.m. Mazatlán Juárez Apple TV+ - Free 10:30 p.m. LA León Apple TV+ - Free, FS1 July 26 7:30 p.m. Montréal D.C. Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 7:30 p.m. New York City Toronto Apple TV+ - Free 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Queretaro Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 7:30 p.m. San Luis New England Apple TV+ - Free 9:30 p.m. Monterrey Salt Lake Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 11 p.m. Portland Tigres Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 July 27 8 p.m. Chivas Cincinnati Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Chicago Apple TV+ - Free 8:30 p.m. Nashville Toluca Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 10 p.m. América St. Louis Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 July 29 7 p.m. Cruz Azul Atlanta Apple TV+ - Free, Univision 7:30 p.m. Necaxa Charlotte Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 7:30 p.m. Santos Laguna Orlando Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8:30 p.m. Austin Juárez Apple TV+ - Free 8:30 p.m. Pumas D.C. Apple TV+ - Free, Univision 10:30 p.m. LA Vancouver Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass July 30 7:30 p.m. Atlas Toronto Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 7:30 p.m. New York San Luis Apple TV+ - Free 7:30 p.m. Tijuana Queretaro Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 9 p.m. Monterrey Seattle Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1 11 p.m. Tigres San Jose Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass July 31 8 p.m. América Columbus Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 8:30 p.m. Puebla Chicago Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass 9:30 p.m. Toluca Colorado Apple TV+ - Free 10 p.m. Chivas Kansas City Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1

Round Date Round of 32 Aug. 2–4, 2023 Round of 16 Aug. 6–8, 2023 Quarterfinals Aug. 11–12, 2023 Semifinals Aug. 15, 2023 Third place game and Finals August 19, 2023

Apple TV+ is Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. MLS Season Pass is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

