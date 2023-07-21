How to Watch the 2023 Leagues Cup - MLS vs. Liga MX - Live for Free Without Cable
The 2023 Leagues Cup has one heck of a hook to watch. Lionel Messi will make his MLS debut for Inter Miami CF during the event, when his club will take on Liga MX’s Cruz Azul and MLS’ Atlanta United in the opening round. Will Messi help boost his last-place club to new heights? If not, which club will win the Leagues Cup? Coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup starts Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass, with select matches airing on FS1, Univision, and Unimas. Watch it all go down with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.
How to Watch the 2023 Leagues Cup
- When: July 21-August 19, 2023
- TV: FS1, Univision, UniMas
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.
About the 2023 Leagues Cup
When MLS and LigaMX first organized the Leagues Cup, they never could’ve expected the boost in popularity the maiden voyage would receive in the form of Lionel Messi. The Leagues Cup was conceived as a complement to the other North American and Western Hemisphere tournaments following the dissolution of the North American SuperLiga.
For the first time in the four-year history of the event, the Leagues Cup will include all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams, rather than just a select few. The Leagues Cup champion, as well as the second and third-place finishers, will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League and an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.
2023 Leagues Cup Schedule
Group Stage
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Broadcast
|July 21
|8 p.m.
|Cruz Azul
|Miami
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass, Univision
|8 p.m.
|Orlando
|Houston
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8:30 p.m.
|Austin
|Mazatlán
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|9 p.m.
|Dallas
|Charlotte
|Apple TV+ - Free, FS1
|10:30 p.m.
|León
|Vancouver
|Apple TV+ - Free
|July 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Montréal
|Pumas
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|7:30 p.m.
|New York
|New England
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Tijuana
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|9:30 p.m.
|Salt Lake
|Seattle
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|10 p.m.
|Portland
|San Jose
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|July 23
|7 p.m.
|New York City
|Atlas
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|7:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|Kansas City
|Apple TV+ - Free
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus
|St. Louis
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Colorado
|Apple TV+ - Free
|9 p.m.
|Puebla
|Minnesota
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|July 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami
|Atlanta
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8:30 p.m.
|Santos Laguna
|Houston
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|9:30 p.m.
|Dallas
|Necaxa
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|9:30 p.m.
|Mazatlán
|Juárez
|Apple TV+ - Free
|10:30 p.m.
|LA
|León
|Apple TV+ - Free, FS1
|July 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Montréal
|D.C.
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|7:30 p.m.
|New York City
|Toronto
|Apple TV+ - Free
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Queretaro
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|7:30 p.m.
|San Luis
|New England
|Apple TV+ - Free
|9:30 p.m.
|Monterrey
|Salt Lake
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|11 p.m.
|Portland
|Tigres
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|July 27
|8 p.m.
|Chivas
|Cincinnati
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|Apple TV+ - Free
|8:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|Toluca
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|10 p.m.
|América
|St. Louis
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|July 29
|7 p.m.
|Cruz Azul
|Atlanta
|Apple TV+ - Free, Univision
|7:30 p.m.
|Necaxa
|Charlotte
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|7:30 p.m.
|Santos Laguna
|Orlando
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8:30 p.m.
|Austin
|Juárez
|Apple TV+ - Free
|8:30 p.m.
|Pumas
|D.C.
|Apple TV+ - Free, Univision
|10:30 p.m.
|LA
|Vancouver
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|July 30
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlas
|Toronto
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|7:30 p.m.
|New York
|San Luis
|Apple TV+ - Free
|7:30 p.m.
|Tijuana
|Queretaro
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|9 p.m.
|Monterrey
|Seattle
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
|11 p.m.
|Tigres
|San Jose
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|July 31
|8 p.m.
|América
|Columbus
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|8:30 p.m.
|Puebla
|Chicago
|Apple TV+ - MLS Season Pass
|9:30 p.m.
|Toluca
|Colorado
|Apple TV+ - Free
|10 p.m.
|Chivas
|Kansas City
|Apple TV+ - Free, UniMas, FS1
Knockout Stage, Times and Matchups to Be Announced
|Round
|Date
|Round of 32
|Aug. 2–4, 2023
|Round of 16
|Aug. 6–8, 2023
|Quarterfinals
|Aug. 11–12, 2023
|Semifinals
|Aug. 15, 2023
|Third place game and Finals
|August 19, 2023
What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2023 Leagues Cup?
Apple TV+ is Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. MLS Season Pass is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
